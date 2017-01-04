Veritas Academy growing in the community

Steven and Suzie Brooks, the founders of Veritas Academy at 34888 Kable Ave., North Branch, said the school, now in its second year, has made many strides. Photo by Derrick Knutson

Veritas Academy in North Branch had a few bumps along the way in its first year as a new school, but the start of its second year has resulted in great strides for the classical Christian education institute.

Steven Brooks, pastor at the school, said he and his wife, Suzie, president of Veritas, now own the building, and the enrollment at the school has more than doubled from the first year, from six to 15 students.

“It’s been an amazing year,” Brooks said. “Things are very different than they were last December.”

Suzie said hopefully the enrollment will increase to 25 students soon, and because of where the school is located, on 10 acres off Kable Avenue, there is the ability for Veritas to increase its size in the future.

“We hope to expand and build more classrooms,” Suzie said. “We’ve got potential to grow.”

Making a mark

One of the biggest challenges to starting up the new school has simply been getting the word out that they’re in the area, Steven and Suzie noted. That’s why Veritas has been hosting events to show off the building and the accomplishments of its students. Statesmanship — learning about the importance of government and how it functions — is important at Veritas Academy. Here, students Rachel Wurdemann, Thomas Wurdemann, Jonathan Brooks and Tyler Mihajlovich meet National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Rep. Greg Walden. Photo supplied

After District 32B Minnesota House Rep. Bob Barrett was ruled ineligible to run for re-election, Veritas served as the nominating location for the woman who’ll be replacing him on the Republican ticket, Ann Neu.

“The parking lot was full (during the event), out to the grass,” Suzie said. “There were so many people here.”

Veritas’ student production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” also drew numerous community members.

“The students did great,” Suzie said. “We had a full house. We had to add chairs to the sanctuary to accommodate people. That was good for us to see how the community is excited about what we’re doing.”

Steven said the students have shown academic progress. Students work on public speaking in class: First row: Gabriel Wurdemann, Bergen Paulson, teacher Jenny Steward. Second row: Thomas Wurdemann, Tyler Mihajlovich, Jonathan Brooks, Rachel Wurdemann.

“The kids have done well,” he said. “Some of them are growing in ways they haven’t grown before. They’re just being challenged to learn in a way that they’ve never experienced before, and they’re responding to it.”

Suzie agreed with that assessment of student progress.

“We’ve seen quite a bit of academic growth,” she said. “We test them four times a year.”

Suzie continued that Veritas is going to have a few more events for people to learn about the school this year. First is the Friends of Veritas Dinner March 3, and then the school will be having an open house May 4.