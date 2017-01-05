Books make perfect gifts

Social worker Heidi Neff poses with a stack of books.

Photo supplied

by Amy Doeun

Contributing writer

About 10 years ago, a librarian at Wyoming public library started a book drive for children involved in Chisago County Social Services.

Heidi Neff is a social worker from the county. She explained that the librarian has since retired, but her legacy lives on. Now all four libraries in the county — Wyoming, North Branch, Chisago and Rush City — participate.

“We pick up 75-80 books per library,” Neff said. The books are given to “anyone who will read them.” Ages for the drive go from toddler to teens.

How it works is there is a tree at each library with tags on the tree that list a gender and age group. People can take a tag home, shop for that child and bring the book back to the library.

“We have quite a big program with gifts in the county, but the books are the most liked gifts,” Neff said.

Donna Larson, librarian at the Rush City Library, said she is excited to be part of the program because “books are such a great gift.”

“They keep on giving,” she said. “You can reread it or share it. Then there is the knowledge you receive and entertainment.”

Larson also noted: “Library patrons are excited about books. It is a great way for patronage to get involved.”

Some of the most popular books are “classics for the age group, ” Larson said.

This year Larson said that there was a high number of board books for youngest readers.

“It is more difficult to pick out books for teens and tweens,” she said. “Every year is different (in what is popular); they are so trendy.”

But that didn’t keep people from purchasing books for all ages.

People can also donate to the program monetarily.

“People from Rush City have been very generous and are excited about it,” Larson said.

This Christmas even more children received the gift of reading.