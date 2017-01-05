Man shot in Shafer

At about 9:16 p.m. Dec. 27, deputies from the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an area in the 30000 block Herberg Road in Shafer Township on a shots fired complaint.

A man contacted the Sheriff’s Office advising he was attempting to push a vehicle out of the ditch in this area and was shot with what he believed was a shotgun. The man said he heard somebody yelling before the shots were fired. The man and other passengers in the vehicle fled the area and went to a safe location to wait for deputies to arrive. Upon arrival it was found the man had minor injuries from an apparent gunshot wound to his face. The other two passengers appeared uninjured. The injured party refused medical treatment at the scene.

Due to the nature of the call, the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Teams were dispatched to the scene and a perimeter was set up around the residence. The SWAT Team made numerous announcements on scene while a crisis negotiation team attempted phone contact.

A man ultimately exited the residence and was taken into custody without further incident. The man was identified as Tony James Vondelinde, 54. Vondelinde was transported and booked at the Chisago County Jail on multiple charges. The incident is still under investigation at this time by the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office.

Agencies involved in this incident were the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office assisted by the Lakes Area Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol. Lakes Region EMS and Shafer First Responders also responded to tend to the victim.