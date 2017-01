Loved and remembered.

Richard Wayne O’Connell, 64, passed away at his Florida getaway on December 7, 2016.He is survived by his daughters Erin, Keri and Jackie; his seven siblings and 10 grandchildren.He is predeceased by his parents Jack and Eileen.Memorial will take place at Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch on Saturday, January 14, 10 a.m. to noon. Celebration of life to follow at Brass Rail in Grandy.