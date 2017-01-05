State approves NB charter school to open in September

The Phoenix Academy, a tuition free public charter school, will begin enrolling students in grades K-2 in January of 2017. The state approved K-8 art and science focused charter school plans to add one grade each year. Phoenix Academy will be designed with an experiential learning philosophy, to make the learning experiences of students more active, hands on and relevant. In addition, the school will be smaller than the traditional school model. This attribute is important because students often feel lost or less comfortable in a large school or classroom setting. Smaller schools with fewer students in each classroom allow teachers to provide more individualized instruction and allows the entire school staff to become more familiar with each student. These conditions often translate to students feeling safer, happier and more likely to enjoy being in school.

The Phoenix Academy will use a carefully selected science curriculum called FOSS (Full Option Science Systems). The FOSS science program aligns well with the school’s emphasis on experiential learning, as all of the hands-on experiments and activities are included.This comprehensive curriculum also helps to ensure that science standards are met and that science activities are conducted consistently in each classroom.

The school has developed an informational website and will hold regular information sessions beginning in January 2017.

For more information, visit http://www.phxacademycharterschool.com.