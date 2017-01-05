Tamara Lynn Mechels, age 45 of Vadnais Heights, passed away January 1, 2017.

Tamara was born June 7, 1971 to Dale and Gloria (Swedal) Mechels.

She attended North Branch schools, graduating in 1989. During school she participated in Business Professionals of America, Yearbook staff and played in the band.

Tammy went on to Pine Technical College for Business and Marketing and was employed by PAMIDA. She worked for them for many years, moving to Redwood Falls MN, Princeton MN, Huron SD, Neilsville WI, Abbotsford WI, New Richmond WI, and Spooner WI, before moving back to Minnesota and working for the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

She loved being back in Minnesota, never claimed Wisconsin as home. She loved being able to spend more time with family, especially having week-ends and holidays off. She loved to travel, going to plays and concerts, Twins games, photography and mostly spending time with friends and family, especially her nieces Eddie, Josey and Maggie.

Tammy was preceded in death by grandparents Edward and Ruth Mechels, Elmer Swedal; aunts Bernadette, Marge and Irma Mechels; uncles Douglas and David Mechels.

She is survived by her parents Dale and Gloria Mechels; sister Brenda (Trever) Williams; brother Alan Mechels (Jenny Erickson); nieces Eddie Erickson, Josey and Maggie Mechels; grandmother Hazel Swedal; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services for Tammy will be January 14, 2017 at the First Lutheran Church in Harris at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to service and visitation January 13th from 5-7 p.m.