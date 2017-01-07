Christian Women’s Connection luncheon

Women are invited to River Valley Christian Women’s Connection “Trails of Hope” Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 16 at the Alliance Church of the Valley, 1259 State Rd. 35, St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. For the special feature, Kathy Jo Hanson will talk about the River Valley Riders therapeutic riding program benefitting those with special needs. Tia Lisa Erickson will provide music. Speaker Dodie Davis’s’s topic is “Fairy Tales Can Come True…It Can Happen to You…OR NOT.”

Reservations and cancellations are needed. Call Diane, 651-808-8579, or Shirley, 715-755-2656, to make reservation no later than Jan. 8. First timers are welcome and expected. This is not a “club,” but a gathering of women, so visitors can come as often as they’d like. The once-a-month luncheons move to different sites in Minnesota and Wisconsin, so be sure to look for the article in this paper. Jon Ekstrom is caterer. The cost is $12 inclusive for the program with luncheon, payable at the door. For specific questions or considerations, Barb can be reached prior to the luncheon at 651-465-6635.