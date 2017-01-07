North Branch police reports major arrests and incidents that occur in the city limits. Chisago County Sheriff’s Office reports major crimes and arrests within Chisago County. The time refers to the time the incident was reported on the corresponding date.

Chisago County:

Incidents:

Dec. 20: 31000 block of Foley Ave., Stacy, identity theft reported; the caller told a deputy that someone had applied for credit cards in her name. She also told the deputy that she put a hold on her credit card after the incident. The deputy told her to contact Social Security and her bank/credit card companies to advise them of the crime. (2:34 p.m.)

St. Croix Trl., Oakview Ave., North Branch, deputy cited driver for operating vehicle without proof of insurance. (10:59 p.m.)

Dec. 23: 44000 block of Forest Blvd., burglary reported, not in progress; the complainant reported items taken from a home under construction. Numerous tools were missing from the house. The suspect possibly made entry by using a not-so-hidden key located in a small box next to the front door. (9 a.m.)

4400 block of Echo Ln., Stacy, theft reported; the complainant said someone had taken a Honda generator, and an antique corn husker taken from his garage. (9:32 a.m.)

5300 block of Stacy Trl., vehicle crash, property damage; a deputy was dispatched to the area on a report of a vehicle crash. He arrived to find that a vehicle had left the roadway from Stacy Trail and had struck a residence in the Sunrise Estates Mobile Home Park. The man who owned the the vehicle told the deputy a woman was driving the vehicle and had left the area on foot. The driver was located and arrested on suspicion of DWI. There was minor damage to the vehicle and the residence. (9:54 p.m.)

Dec. 25: 420th St., Iris Ave., Harris, a deputy responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle in the area. He met with the driver, who told the deputy he was “just getting away from his family” on Christmas Day and he was taking some time to “enjoy the stars.” The deputy noted that there was nothing of a criminal nature occurring, and the man did not need any type of assistance. (7:55 p.m.)

Bookings:

Dec. 19: Timothy Allen Riemenschneider, 45, Rush city, violation of restraining order.

Dec. 20: Bryce Ryan Stender, 25, Harris, sale of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brenda Jean Meizo, 49, North Branch, domestic assault.

Trevor Scott Peterson, 19, Stacy, second degree assault with a dangerous weapon-substantial bodily harm.

Brady John Snyder-Smith, 21, Rush City, fourth degree assault, obstructing the legal process, terroristic threats.

Michael Allen Skalsky, 22, Rush city, third degree DWI, driving after license revocation.

Dec. 21: Michelle Marie Oehlers, 28, North Branch, contempt of court, bringing contraband into jail.

Scott Allen Cooper, 52, North Branch, probation violation.

Michael Jacob Leclair, 28, Braham, weapons violation, driving an uninsured vehicle.

Dec. 22: Amy Joe Richter, 40, Forest Lake, third degree DWI.

Brian Lee Emerson, 31, Cambridge, forgery, possession of methamphetamine.

Dec. 23: Michael Adolph Schmit, 67, Chisago City, third degree DWI.

Erick Gene Christianson, 21, North Branch, probation violation.

Matthew Floyd Grey, 23, North Branch, probation violation.

Megan Lynn Hermes, 27, North Branch, probation violation, A and D order.

Samantha Sarah-Marie Hughes, 28, Stacy, DWI.

Michael Lawrence Barger, 45, Shafer, second degree DWI, refusal to submit to a chemical test.

Joshua Lyn VanBergen, 30, Stacy, theft.

Dec. 24: Jodie Marie Hammargren, 25, Harris, third degree DWI.

Randal Lee Rasmussen, 32, North Branch, second degree DWI, refusal to submit to a chemical test, displaying insurance card for different vehicle.

Kathryn Mary Washington, Stacy, first degree DWI, driving after license cancellation.

Brady John Snyder-Smith, 21, Rush City, disorderly conduct, felony contempt of court.

Dustin Levi McKinney, 22, Stacy, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine, driving after license revocation, uninsured vehicle, possession-sale of a small amount of marijuana.

Dec. 25: Tyler Tolman Jenson, 42, Stacy, third degree DWI.