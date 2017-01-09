Best friends leave legacies on NCAA gridiron, look ahead to new adventures

Zack Sundly scores a touchdown for St. John’s University.

On Oct. 23, 2012, the North Branch football team hosted and won a sectional playoff game against Grand Rapids, 27-13. All-conference quarterback Zack Sundly rushed for a second quarter touchdown that tied the game at 7. All-conference fullback Rance Ashley punched in three fourth-quarter scores to break the game open. All-conference tackle Jake Schmitz provided blocking and protection, as well as leadership on the offensive line.

The victory over Grand Rapids capped North Branch’s best season in recent years. The Vikings had already scored a wild, improbable 42-41 regular season comeback over St. Francis, in which Sundly passed for a touchdown and ran in a two-point conversion in the game’s final seconds. They also beat St. Louis Park 42-35, with Sundly accounting for five touchdowns and more than 300 yards. In a 42-21 beatdown of Fridley on homecoming night, Ashley and Sundly both ran for more than 200 yards, each breaking the plane three times. The Vikings finished the season a combined 4-6.

“One thing we focused on after winning only one game (in 2011) was to come together as a unit and be more like a brotherhood, like a team should be,” Schmitz said of his, Sundly’s and Ashley’s leadership efforts in 2012.

Ashley, Sundly, and Schmitz were all seniors that season. Four days after the playoff victory against Grand Rapids, the three players saw their Viking careers come to an end with semifinal loss at Hermantown.

Unlike some of their teammates, they were not facing the ends of their football careers, however. When the trio graduated from North Branch in the spring of 2013, they each signed on for four more years of football at Division III institutions. Rance Ashley

Since the Hermantown defeat did not mark an end, the standard journalistic reflex would be to say, with a knowing wink, “in fact, it was only the beginning.” But for Sundly, Schmitz, and Ashley, such a statement would be an inaccuracy in addition to a cliché. Their football journeys, like their strong friendship, had begun many years earlier, on the peewee fields and in their parents’ backyards in North Branch.

“Zack, Rance and I have been playing ball together since before middle school,” Schmitz said.

“We played backyard football all the time,” Ashley said. “Growing up with those guys was like nothing else. Great guys, all around.”

“It’s a great time, playing with your best friends,” Sundly said.

Ashley and Schmitz were next-door neighbors in North Branch. Sundly, of Harris, met Schmitz in Sunday school, and the three stuck together as best friends on and off the football field throughout the years, growing up and growing out – or not – as Sundly shared: “I was a lineman in little-kid football, Jake was a lineman alongside me and Rance was a lot skinnier. And then Rance filled out, while I kind of slimmed down so then both of us turned into running backs. It’s fun looking back, seeing the progression through time and seeing how everything’s turned out.” Jake Schmitz protects his quarterback.

Their junior year, the three settled into their varsity roles as quarterback, runner, and tackle for a North Branch team that finished 1-9. Their senior season, the Vikings switched to a triple-option offense that focused on Sundly and Ashley, which helped the Vikings pick up extra wins and helped the offensive stars get noticed by the colleges they currently attend.

Sundly chose St. John’s University, a Division III powerhouse, for the program’s history and for the warm feeling he felt on a frigid campus visit.

“I went and visited and it was about minus 20 degrees, and I still liked the campus and the college, so I figured if I like it now, I’ll like it any time of the year,” Sundly said.

Ashley joined the University of Wisconsin-River Falls program for reasons of tuition and hominess.

“River Falls is similar to North Branch, in the ‘family’ feel we have here among the players and coaches,” Ashley said. “Price was another factor for me because I was paying my own way.”

Ashley successfully funded his own education by working during his breaks and summers at a construction firm in Blaine.

Schmitz chose to continue a family legacy at Gustavus Adolphus College.

“I first got interested in Gustavus because that’s where my father went to school,” Schmitz said. Myron Schmitz was a wrestler for the Gusties.

All three players broke into their respective starting lineups in 2014, their sophomore seasons, and remained in the first-string the rest of the way.

Ashley made his mark as a featured runner in a two-back attack. He rushed for more than 1,000 yards in his career and scored 10 touchdowns on the ground, and two more on receptions. His best game this year came in a 42-22 win over Southwestern, when on seven touches he accounted for 115 yards and two scores.

“We’d line up with a sidecar and a backfield guy, and the sidecar could block and the backfield guy could run, or it could be the other way around,” Ashley said. “They were using us interchangeably.”

Ashley split time between the sidecar and backfield positions. He was named second team All-WIAC in 2014, 2015, and 2016 – this past year he was listed as “All-Purpose Back,” a reflection of his versatility.

In an email, his head coach Matthew Walker said Ashley “has been one of the best players to come through our program.”

The Falcons finished 4-6 this season.

Schmitz first worked into the starting lineup as a right tackle, playing there in 2014 and 2015 before moving to left tackle in 2016. In 2015, he helped the Golden Gusties to a 7-3 record and a third-place finish in the MIAC, a top finish for a program that appreciates its athletes and its history. Sundly (center) and Schmitz (right) after a game, with 2015 North Branch graduate Michael Hensch (left). Photos supplied

“What makes Gustavus so special is the support from the community and former players, and everyone that’s associated with the program” Schmitz said. “It’s been a blessing to play at a place where we have alumni come back and talk to us multiple times throughout the year.”

Schmitz’s teammates voted for him to receive a MIAC sportsmanship award in 2016. During his four years at Gustavus he played in 33 out of 40 games, including 29 starts.

St. John’s has won two Division III championships and is a regular participant in the national tournament.

“St. John’s is a very storied program,” Sundly said. “A very rich tradition of winning football. Throughout my career I’d always been one of the main guys on the field, a big contributor. Coming to a team with 190 guys on the team was a little daunting at first.”

To find a spot in the Johnnies lineup, Sundly first joined the special teams unit, and then learned how to play fullback.

“I took my chances when they were presented to me,” Sundly said.

Once he locked down the starting fullback role position, Sundly excelled. For two years, he created the openings for Sam Sura, an All-American halfback who broke the all-time Johnnie yardage record in 2015. Sundly was named an all-MIAC honorable mention for his efforts. With Sura graduated, Sundly got to handle the ball more frequently as a senior, rushing for 299 yards and four touchdowns on 52 tries, while catching 31 passes for 306 yards and four more scores, and was named second team all-MIAC.

Sundly got a taste of NCAA tournament play the last three years, reaching the round of 16 each time. Including tournament games, the Johnnies were 30-6 from 2014-16.

As fellow members of the MIAC, Schmitz’s Gusties and Sundly’s Johnnies met on the field once a year. Gustavus took the win 23-20 their freshman year, before St. John’s claimed subsequent wins of 29-19, 49-27, and 56-10.

“It was a lot of fun competing against Zack,” Schmitz said. “When his bus arrived we’d meet up and talk for a little bit, and that was kind of a surreal moment, especially the year we were starters for the first time our sophomore year. After the games, it was a little weird, after playing with him my whole life, now playing against him was a bit different. But we enjoyed it.”

Despite playing out-of-state, Ashley got to meet his friends on the field for nonconference matchups. St. John’s toppled River Falls 17-14 in 2013 and 27-8 in 2014. Gustavus edged the Falcons 24-21 this season.

Even on weeks where their teams’ schedules did not align, they were always interested in how the others had fared.

“We’re in contact every week during the football season,” Schmitz said. “If my game finishes first, I’ll usually get a text from one of the two asking how the game went, and I’ll return the favor. We’re always keeping tabs on one another.”

With four years of college football now behind them, the three ex-Vikings are set to complete their undergraduate programs in May.

Schmitz will earn his degree in exercise physiology. Last summer he interned at Discover Strength, a personal training company with locations in Minneapolis, Plymouth and Chanhassen. He hopes to get a full-time job there after he graduates and is also considering applying to graduate programs in exercise science or physical therapy.

Ashley will take a similar degree after majoring in sports and exercise science with a minor in outdoor education.

“I want to become a strength and conditioning coach, working with high school or collegiate athletes,” Ashley said.

Sundly is majoring in biology, with an eye toward becoming a physician’s assistant. Before he looks toward grad school, a life-changing mission awaits: After graduation, he will spend 27 months working for the Peace Corps in the West African nation of Togo.

“It’s always been in the back of my mind that the Peace Corps would be an amazing opportunity,” Sundly said. “Just thinking about how cool it is for people to go around the world and help people and their communities out there.”

With only two days off per month, Sundly is not likely to be seen in the North Branch area for a while once his assignment starts.

“I’d have to meet my parents in the airport and then fly right back,” Sundly joked.

The boys who grew up playing pickup, peewee, and then varsity football together are now men looking forward to new adventures as they begin to build their adult lives. Whatever happens in Africa, in grad school, in the working world or anywhere else, Sundly, Ashley and Schmitz are likely to hear about their friends’ experiences, just as they did after football games in college.

“We weren’t just playing football,” Sundly said, “We’re making the memories with people that we’re going to be around for the rest of our lives.”