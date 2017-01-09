Communities mobilize to create housing action plan

Graphic supplied

For the past two years, the East Central Housing Organization has united diverse groups to address the growing need for affordable housing across the region. And, on Jan. 12, ECHO will seek community input to create a regional housing action plan.

Since 2014, ECHO has worked together to advance regional housing projects, successfully securing funding to build affordable units for seniors and working families, creating a website dedicated to local housing resources and building capacity among local leaders.

In 2015, a regional housing study revealed that the rental vacancy rate is extremely low at 2 percent, meaning the market is tight and new product is needed for all incomes. There is also a pricing bifurcation between existing housing and new construction with new construction having an average cost of $147 per square foot and existing housing having a cost of $79 per square foot. Building on those findings, the Chisago County HRA-EDA is working with its fellow ECHO members to create a regional housing action plan that will ensure everyone who wants to live in the region has adequate, secure and affordable housing.

To build on the efforts already underway, ECHO invites elected officials, housing professionals and interested community members to attend a planning session 5:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Hinckley Community Center. Participants will help identify local strengths and weaknesses related to housing and establish tailored plans for each participating community.

RSVPs can be directed to the Community Services Department within Lakes & Pines Community Action Council at: 1700 Maple Avenue East, Mora 55051, phone 800-832-6082 option 4, email [email protected]