Edith R. Rasmussen, age 78, Laguna Vista, TX, joined the Choir of Angels in the Lord’s Mansion on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, at Valley Baptist Medical Center, Harlingen, TX. She had been admitted to the hospital in the early evening, Wednesday, Dec. 21, following an attempted radiation treatment of her left lung. Complications developed and she was later transferred to the MICU. She had survived two other battles with cancer and her family thought she would also survive this one. She was born Jan. 24, 1938, to parents Lloyd Dennis and Marion Young (Love) Wilkinson in Clearlake, SD. Her family was 10 children, eight daughters and two sons.

Her parents farmed near Clearlake, where she attended a one-room schoolhouse. When she was eight, her family moved to Soquel, CA. She recalled that the kids called them “Oakies” as from the book, Grapes of Wrath. Schools were taught in shifts, 6 to 10 and 10 to 2. They returned to South Dakota in 1948 to Roslyn where Edith attended Roslyn High School. The family then moved to White Bear Lake, MN, where she graduated from high school. She attended some college art classes. In 1956 she was married to Ronald M. Varney from which marriage are Jeffrey R. and Cynthia R. Varney. The family moved to Australia for one year in 1969 and then returned to White Bear Lake. She was divorced from Ronald in 1975. Her sister Cheri and she had beautiful singing voices and often sang duets the family enjoyed. She was a champion bowler in the Twin Cities and viewed on the Bowlerama TV program. Edith moved to Atlanta and was joined by her children. While in White Bear Lake she owned and operated the Back Door Shop, selling antiques and collectibles. In 1987, Edith married Duane A. Rasmussen, Oak Park Heights, MN and they lived there until 1997 when they moved to Laguna Vista, TX. While in Oak Park Heights, she owned and operated The Curiosity Shop in Forest Lake and then the same name for her store in Port Isabel, TX, again selling antiques and collectibles.

She worked many years as a graphic artist for newspapers and commercial printing operations. She was also an accomplished painter in the oil and water color disciplines. She loved family history, sewing, canning and her big pleasure was bingo. She and her husband were involved in community activities, serving as benefactors for many organizations including the Boys and Girls Club of Laguna Madre, the Museums of Port Isabel, the Laguna Vista Library, the First United Church and the El Paseo Arts Foundation.

She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Duane A. Rasmussen; two children, Jeffrey R. Varney and Cynthia R. Varney; sisters, Lorrie Jeanne and Cher; stepsons, Eric D. and Leif H. Rasmussen; step-daughters, Sherri L. Miller and Lisa G. Zimmerman; seven step-grandchildren; two great-grandsons, and many nephews and nieces.

Edith was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Lloyd William and George; sisters, Dona, Gloria, Mollie, Bonnie and Peggy.

Edith’s committal will be in the Rasmussen Mausoleum at the Oakwood Cemetery in Austin, MN, Saturday, Jan. 14 at 11 a.m. Funeral arrangements are by Worlein Funeral Home, 1801 NW 4th St., Austin, MN. A celebration of life will be in Port Isabel at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.