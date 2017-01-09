Ertl ends impressive college soccer career

Ertl, left, boots the ball away from a sliding defender.

Photo supplied

Dec. 10, 2016, culminated the college career for North Branch soccer alumna, Bayley Ertl. The Bemidji State women’s soccer program held its annual soccer recognition and awards program this past weekend in Bemidji. The BSU team finished third out of 16 this fall in NSIC conference play with an overall record of 14-5-1. This caps off the 4-year college soccer career of Bayley, which began in the fall of 2013 for the Beavers.

Ertl was one of the most decorated soccer high school players in North Branch Girls Soccer history. She was named twice to the Minnesota All-State Soccer second team, selected for the All-State game her senior year, and All-Conference 3 years.

The following is the excerpt from the BSU awards program from head coach Jim Stone:

“Bayley was the same person when she wasn’t getting much playing time as freshman as she was when she was an All-Conference captain. Bayley is a living example of doing the little and simple things well. If you do the little things well consistently it turns into greatness. Bayley has always done the small things, picked up cones, go to your classes, sit in the front, say a word of encouragement to someone, smile, share, let someone else go first in the line. Those little things are what make Bayley great. They make her a great person and friend and they also made her a great player. Track back on defense, pressure the ball, play the way you face, head the ball down, like Mankato, finish when the opportunity comes. … She did those things so well it became greatness. She has been named All NSIC 2 times in her career, including being named Second Team All NSIC this year. She is seventh all-time in goals scored in our program’s history (21), and she is the eighth all-time leading scorer with 52 points. Those little things not only eventually lead to greatness they lead to a steady growth as a player, person, leader and student as she was named Academic All NSIC this year. She was named most improved as a freshmen and then continued that growth into the great player she was this year. She led our team in points and goals this year and think about the fact that this was maybe our best team we’ve ever had! Rightly so, her teammates voted her as the Team’s offensive MVP this year. But she would never tell you that because she’s humble. That humility made her a great leader and a great captain this year.”

Assistant Coach Andy Janssen also had compliments for Ertl.

“I’m so proud of Bayley’s development and accomplishments as a person and player. She was one of the most consistent players I’ve ever coached — probably because she always had a positive, encouraging attitude and was one of the hardest workers. I’m going to miss coaching Bay because players like her make my job the best. I know she is going to make a difference in people’s lives. I can’t wait to see what she has in store next.”

Ertl will graduate in May, 2017, with a BS undergraduate degree in social work with a minor in coaching. She is hoping to pursue a career in school social work and coaching upon graduation.