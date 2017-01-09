Cliff Johnson, a Scott-Carver County Master Gardener and Woodworker, described in an article he wrote on how he uses mature buckthorn wood for carving kitchen spoons, salad tongs, and cribbage boards. The article went on to mention an Extension publication on the difference between softwood and hardwood.

The terms hardwood and softwood do not refer to the hardness or density of the wood. Mountain grown Douglas fir produces an extremely hard wood, although it is classified as a softwood, and balsa wood, so useful in making toy models, is classified a hardwood though it is very soft.

In biological terms, softwoods are gymnosperms, which are trees that produce “naked seeds.” The most important group of gymnosperms are conifers. All species of pine, spruce, hemlock, fir, cedar, redwood and larch are softwoods. Hardwoods are angiosperms, which are trees that produce seeds enclosed in a structure like a fruit or nut. The hardwood category includes the oaks, ashes, elms, maples, birches, beeches, and cottonwoods.

Though there are many more hardwood species than there are softwoods, the softwoods produce a larger share of commercial wood products, particularly those used for structural applications. The dominant use of a few softwood species like the southern yellow pine, other pines, Douglas fir, hemlocks, spruce, and true firs from the west, all play a crucial role in construction. In fact, Douglas fir accounts for one fourth of all lumber produced in North America.

For a interesting 4 ½ minute video on “The Difference Between Hardwood and Softwood” go to this YouTube site: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-REVw7qjSoQ

It includes closed captioning for those with hearing difficulties.