Wallace “Wally” Lindstrom, age 81, of North Branch passed away January 7, 2017 at his home surrounded by his family.

Wallace Berger Lindstrom was born May 6, 1935 in North Branch Township, Minnesota to Walter and Sophia (Henricks) Lindstrom. Wally was born and raised on the Lindstrom family farm. He served three years in the US Army, part of his time spent in Japan. On September 25, 1965, he married Carol Helen Kruse and they had one daughter, Nancy. Wally worked as a truck driver doing road construction prior to his retirement. Wally could play several instruments and was in a Polka band. He loved threshing shows, steam and gas engines, having breakfast at the Creamery in Isanti and coffee with his friends at Denny’s in North Branch.

Wally is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Carol; one daughter, Nancy (Garland) Nyberg of Cambridge; one brother, John (Sandy) Lindstrom of Isanti; two sisters, Carol Cantwell of North Branch, Corinne Johnson of North Branch and many other relatives and friends.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Bill Cantwell and Kenneth Johnson.

A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, January 10th at Strike Funeral Home – Isanti Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 11th at Strike Funeral Home – Isanti Chapel with visitation one hour prior.