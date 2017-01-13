DNR question of the week

Q: What options are available for staying overnight at Minnesota state parks in the winter?

A: Some state parks and recreation areas have campsites available for winter camping, often with electricity. If you’re looking for warmer accommodations, heated camper cabins are another option. Camper cabins have bunk beds and mattresses — just bring your own sleeping bags or blankets. Some state parks and recreation areas also offer all-season yurts or guest houses, and Itasca State Park has modern suites. For more information, or to make reservations, visit www.mndnr.gov/parkfinder.

Amy Barrett, information officer, Minnesota state parks and trails