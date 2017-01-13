John D. Pace, Sr., age 74 of Harris, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis due to complications from bypass surgery.

John was born in Minneapolis on September 13, 1942 to parents David and Marian (Nielson) Pace. He grew up in Mendota Heights and attended Sibley High School, graduating in 1960. He then attended Dunwoody Institute where he enrolled in the welding program. He married Eleanor Kraft on September 19, 1969. John worked as a welder for several years before he and Elly purchased Paces’ Tavern in Fish Lake in 1987 and ran it until retiring in 2007. John loved spending time with his family and especially his three grandsons.

John is survived by his two sons, John (Brenda) Pace, Jr. of Hugo and Joseph (Renee) Pace of Harris; brothers, Chuck (Nancy) Pace of Moose Lake and David (Joyce) Pace of Inver Grove Heights; sister, Joyce Patey of Reeseville, WI and his three grandsons, John Michael, Noah and Nathan Pace.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Elly in 2010; and brother-in-law, Sid Patey.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church in North Branch with Fr. Thomas Fitzgerald officiating. Music will be provided by Cathie Hendren and Joyce Pace. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at church on Saturday. Family interment will take place at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch.