Make crafts with We R Able in North Branch

Deb Murray of Rush City displays a button collage that she made at We R Able’s monthly class called 2nd Tuesday Crafts with Sue, held in North Branch at the High School.

When participants come to Second Tuesday Crafts with Sue, they know it is time to make art in North Branch, as teacher Sue DeLuney has made the work environment ready for the monthly evening dedicated for that purpose. The last class took place Jan. 10 in the art room at North Branch Area High School. DeLuney has been teaching with We R Able for several years and recognizes the importance of providing a space for creative endeavors. Carol Gill (1998), a researcher through the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, said that the environment is one important factor that helps a learner develop an interest in the arts; in addition, so is the response of the people in that work space.

DeLuney believes in the importance of being creative and provides just the right amount of encouragement to attendees during the monthly classes at the North Branch High School Art Room. Making art helps people to see in a new way, perhaps dusts off the cobwebs of daily life, and gives people some time to reflect on who they are within their communities. Arts researcher and educator Maxine Greene (1995) who wrote “Art and imagination: Reclaiming the sense of possibility,” said that by participating in many forms of art, people are better able to see, hear, and become conscious of their experiences, which regular daily routines or habits may have obscured.

Attendees at Second Tuesday Crafts with Sue come away with an item, perhaps a gift for someone in their lives, something they will keep for themselves, or maybe it is a decorated picture frame, a mask, a wreath arrangement, or a wall hanging. The research work of Steiner, James, and Reynolds (2002) all support the positive notion of making something with our hands:

“Creative products provide a visible record of achievement, building self-esteem. Creative experiences also strengthen self-awareness.”

We R Able makes its own contributions in these areas through classes, concerts, events, and enrichment activities. Everyone is truly welcome to participate to help foster an integrated learning community with the focus on radical inclusion. There are modest fees to attend, and additional donations are always cheerfully accepted towards program fees and materials. For more information on upcoming craft classes and other offerings, call 320-358-1211, visit We R Able on Facebook, and in its blog through the St. Croix River Education District website.