Rush City’s No Roger making euphonious music

Jim Anderson hammering out a tune on the guitar. He and his son write the majority of their songs and like to mix influences from country and jazz to blues and Christian music.

Photos supplied

by Amy Doeun

Contributing writer

The father-son duo of Jim and Matt Anderson love music.

They’re enamored with it so much that they are willing to put in the effort to work together regardless of scheduling and geographical problems. They have formed the band No Roger and are seeking to make their way in the music industry.

Jim said the name for the band came from when his father Roger was living with them. After Roger moved out they kept getting his mail and the post office ended up writing “no Roger” in chalk on the mailbox to help the mail carriers remember not to deliver the mail there.

“It just seemed like such a great name,” Jim said. “(The term) Roger is also about communication or information.”

Jim had a successful music career in St. Paul before moving to the Rush City area when his children were young.

“I could do 30 to 40 gigs a year in St. Paul,” he said. When his son Matt got older, Jim noticed that he was “really good” even though he did not have formal training.

“I would go to bed at night and he would be working on a (guitar) riff,” Jim said. “I would wake up in the morning and he would still be working on it. We started writing together. We text (about) music when I am traveling, trying to find different stuff.” Jim and Matt Anderson, the duo that forms No Roger, work on a song together.

Jim travels for his work. In the past year he was out of the country about 65 percent of the time. When he is home he works during the week with Matt working weekends.

“Our goal is to be able to do music full time,” he said. “We don’t need to make a lot of money off of it, but we would love to do it full time.”

Matt said most of all he thinks the two need practice and time together to work on music.

They write the majority of their songs and love to mix influences from country and jazz to blues and Christian music. They have recently entered the International Acoustic Music Awards competition. With judges like Steven Tyler and Lenny Kravitz, it is a pretty big competition. Matt Anderson said he enjoys playing with his father and would like to get in more practice time with him.

“We enter a lot of competitions,” Jim said. “We always look for the sanctioned ones.”

He continued that while they haven’t won, he appreciated the feedback they have received from each competition.

“I have been finalist three times with the Great River Music festival, but we haven’t been able to go and perform (a requirement for finalists) because I am working,” Jim said, noting that they have a song on Amazon and are active on the site “Reverbnation,” which is like “Facebook for musicians.”

The end of January or early February the two will find out how they fared in their most recent competition.

“I know someone who won a competition and it totally propelled his career. It doesn’t take much to move forward,” Jim said.

To hear some music from No Roger, go to www.reverbnation.com/jimmattandersonbandnoroger