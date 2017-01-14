Greene wins Winter Fest Button Art Contest

Photo supplied

Congratulations to North Branch Area High School ninth grader, Olivia Greene, for winning the North Branch Area Chamber of Commerce’s Winter Fest Button Art Contest. Greene’s drawing was selected by committee from more than 20 entries. The Chamber’s 16th Annual Winter Fest will be held Feb. 8-12. Buttons are $3 and will be available beginning Jan. 12 at local businesses. Pictured with Greene is Tony Peterson, North Branch County Market. The grocery store sponsors the medallion hunt, which begins Feb. 8. Details on the hunt and other events can be found at www.NorthBranchChamber.com.