Our 2017 focus: more good paying jobs for MN’s 8th District

by Congressman Rick Nolan

Beginning with the reopening of the Keetac mining operation on Minnesota’s Iron Range, 2017 will be all about creating good paying middle class American jobs. I’m ready to work with the new Congress and the President-elect to put American workers first. To be successful, Democrats and Republicans need to get going on a multi-faceted, living wage jobs agenda that charts a new course, reforming and rethinking our spending, tax, trade and infrastructure priorities.

Spending reform starts with ending wars of choice and so-called “nation building” abroad, rebuilding America and creating good-paying jobs. With the $3 trillion we have already spent in Iraq alone, we could have substantially rebuilt our transportation infrastructure, extended broadband to everyone in Rural America, graduated every college and post-secondary student debt-free and given middle class Americans a pay raise and a substantial tax break.

Tax reform must benefit the middle class, ensure that Wall Street millionaires and billionaires pay their fair share, restore as fair distribution of wealth and stop incentivizing multi-national corporations to move good paying American jobs overseas.

Trade reform must ensure “fair trade,” with tariffs and countervailing duties that acknowledge and compensate for differences in wages, benefits, environmental protections and health and safety standards. American workers can compete with anyone in the world on a level playing field.

And last but far from least, infrastructure reform requires massive new investments to meet our urgent national needs, creating millions of good paying jobs in the process. As Minnesota’s only member of the House Transportation Committee, I’ll be reintroducing my “Buy American” legislation and amendments to ensure that all federal infrastructure projects are built with 100 percent American iron ore and steel.