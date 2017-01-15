First baby of the year delivered at Fairview Wyoming

The new year has already brought something great for Rebekah Leppanen and Michael Franco. The couple from Chisago City welcomed their first child, Elizabeth Laili Franco, (7 pounds 7 ounces and 19.5 inches long) on Jan. 3, the first to be delivered at Fairview Lakes Medical Center in 2017.
Presenting the gift basket (containing a handmade quilt, baby items and a Target gift card) donated by the Fairview Lakes Volunteer Organization are Volunteer Organization board officers Jeanne Zaske (far left) and Linda Peterson.
