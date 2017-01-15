Messelt receives excellence in county management award

Bruce Messelt

The Minnesota Association of County Administrators is proud to announce Bruce Messelt of Chisago County as the 2016 recipient of The Joe Ries Excellence in County Management Award for exemplary service in county government management and leadership.

Messelt has served as administrator of Chisago County since 2011, assisting the County Board of Commissioners as it has undertaken significant organizational restructuring, expansion of economic development activities, reinvestment in county facilities and programs, and professionalization of county personnel.

In presenting this award, MACA President Roxy Traxler also cited Messelt’s representation of Chisago County, MACA, and the Association of Minnesota Counties at the State Legislature, his advocacy for objective and ethical leadership within the public service profession, and his deft handling of local community challenges, including development of large solar power projects and construction of a new county jail and law enforcement center.

Over some 20 years prior to joining Chisago County, Messelt has served in three other communities and the U.S. federal government as a public administrator. He was joined at the surprise luncheon ceremony by his loving wife of 23 years, Terri, three daughters and sister.

The namesake of the Joe Ries Excellence in County Management Award, Joe Ries began his career with Scott County in 1966 as its elected auditor. In 1971, Ries was appointed the county’s first administrator, serving in this capacity for 21 years and spearheading several major and then-groundbreaking county initiatives and collaborative service models. In 1980, Ries successfully established the Minnesota Association of County Administrators to provide a venue for the sharing of knowledge, information and experience among the leaders of Minnesota Counties. Today, MACA boasts approximately 60 members and plays a critical role in continuing education, training and professional development, and systemic improvement in the administration of county government in Minnesota.