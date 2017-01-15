WWII veteran joins NB American Legion

Photo supplied

Lloyd Haroldson, a 90-Year-old WWII Navy veteran, decided it was high time that he joined the American Legion. Born in Alden Township, Wisconsin, Haroldson answered the call to fight in WWII in the US Navy. He was as an aviation ordinance technician flying in the Consolidated PB4Y-2 Privateer aircraft in a search and destroy mission for Nazi submarines in the Caribbean Sea. The retired carpenter is now residing at the Ecumen senior living community in North Branch.

From left: Welcoming new Legionnaire Haroldson to Post 85 is member Patience Lind, First Vice-Commander and Membership Director Ron Rollins, Post 85 Commander Darcy Doble, and Past Commander Jim Johnson.