Drunken driver who assaulted man is sentenced

Richard Allen Cukla Jr.

Richard Allen Cukla Jr., 34, of Harris, who punched an 83-year-old Braham man multiple times in the face after a traffic accident near Rush Lake Sept. 6, 2015, has been sentenced for the crime.

Chisago County Attorney Janet Reiter said Cukla was charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, DWI test refusal and leaving the scene of an accident.

Cukla pleaded guilty to second-degree assault Nov. 4, 2016; the other two counts were dismissed, Reiter said. He was sentenced to 33 months in prison, but the execution of that prison sentence was stayed for seven years. He was ordered to serve 60 days in the Chisago County Jail and was allowed to report to jail Jan. 6. A no-contact order was issued; Cukla is required to submit DNA, attend a MADD Impact Panel and a cognitive skills program, and pay a fine of $500.

According to the criminal complaint:

A witness to the crash said a young man had been driving the other vehicle involved in the crash, a white man in his 20s or 30s. He told deputies that the man had fled into the woods.

The Braham man said the man got out of his vehicle, said, “You hit me, you son of a bitch,” and then smashed the window of the Braham man’s car and proceeded to punch him in the face several times.

Deputies set up a perimeter around the area to track the man, and they were able to locate him in some nearby woods, with the aid of a K-9 officer.

When the deputy with the K-9 officer approached where the man was hiding, the man shouted from the woods that he was giving up.

The man was identified as Cukla. Prior to locating him, deputies had searched his vehicle and found a beer can in the center cup holder and a wooden club, approximately 2 feet in length. Witnesses to the crash said they believed Cukla had been intoxicated at the time of the incident.

When speaking to deputies, Cukla repeatedly asked them if they had caught the other guy that was driving the vehicle Cukla was in. He refused to say he was the driver. Even though Cukla insisted he was not the driver, he declined to give the name of the person he said was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.

He also asked the deputy if he had found a club in the car and that the deputy should ask him “why he needed to carry a club.”

Deputies noticed Cukla appeared to be intoxicated, so they had him perform field sobriety tests, which he completed poorly, before he became argumentative.

The deputies then placed Cukla under arrest and transported him to the Chisago County Jail. En route to the jail, Cukla said he was part of a motorcycle club and “they would take care of this.” At the jail, Cukla refused to submit to a breath test.

According to a criminal background search, Cukla has 21 prior convictions, including terroristic threats, domestic assault, driving after license revocation and DWI.