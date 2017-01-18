Harris City Council briefs

The following actions and discussion points were addressed at the Jan. 9 Harris City Council meeting.

Water bill

Theresa Nesbitt, representing MetroPlains Management, LLC, was requesting relief concerning the amount Pinewood Apartments is being billed for water. Nesbitt was concerned about the base rate being charged.

Her complaint about the cost was first brought to the attention of Joanne Dargay, city clerk, by email. Nesbitt accused the city of not following the city code and that they were not in compliance. Dargay pointed out where to find the current rates.

Nesbitt responded that the “city cannot single out members of the community to overcharge.” Dargay assured Nesbitt that was not the case and that the apartment complex is being charged the same base rate as other similar businesses in Harris.

The city code calls for multiple family units with more than 10 units to be charged at the rate of 0.8 residential equivalent units. Seventeen units times 0.8 equals 13.6. Pinewoods is being charged at 13 units. As the clerk and Nesbitt were unable to resolve Nesbitt’s request, the issue was brought before the council.

Nesbitt indicated that the cost for Pinewood’s base water rate is $8,500. This is before they can get a drink of water. Nesbitt said that the property in North Branch is a 30-unit townhouse and the cost for that property is $750 per year per unit. The property in Cambridge is $550 per unit per year. Nesbitt said that Harris has the highest rate of any local communities. The cost in Harris is “way out of whack” compared to the other communities, she said. Nesbitt questioned why Harris did not have a discounted rate for senior apartment units. She gave examples of other governmental bodies that made exceptions to the amounts charged for water to senior housing.

Mayor Diane Miller responded that the city of Harris cannot make exceptions. The water improvements were funded though the state and the rates dictated what had to be charged. There were options for exceptions. Miller said she was not sure how other business and people in Harris would accept a lower rate for one particular business. There might be only one elderly housing unit, but there are many elderly people living in Harris. If a discount were given to Pinewood Apartments, then the same discount would have to be applied to the other houses with elderly residents. It would be a major impact to the income generated.

Nesbitt said that the Pinewood Apartments is Section 8 housing, so the cost is paid for by the government. But the amount charged to the residents has to be within what the market will allow. Pinewood should be run at a break-even, but with the base rate of the water charges, this could be a problem. Nesbitt said she has to explain to the state and to HUD about the higher rates in Harris. Nesbit said that the rates are extortion.

Council Member John Rossini wasn‘t sure if the council should research any further a way to discount the charges to Pinewood. He said it might be a waste of time as there appears no way the city could lower the charges. Rossini indicated he did not want to give any false hope.

Miller said that if an adjustment were made, it would have to be for all the elderly people in Harris, not just Pinewood. Miller said that the people who use the water are paying the most.

Without getting any relief from the council, Nesbitt indicated she would take the issue to the state and to the Minnesota Congressional elected officials.

Swearing in, firearms ordinance

The first order of business at the meeting was to swear in newly elected Councilman Trevor Williams. Incumbent council members who were re-elected were also sworn in.

During the public comment section of the meeting, former Councilman Randy Carlson brought up concerns about the handling of the revisions to the firearms ordinance in Harris. Carlson said there were concerns among some residents about how this has been handled. The complaint came to the city clerk, but there is no documentation about the original ongoing complaints that have come in over the years. Information was out that although the city had an existing ordinance, it could not be enforced.

Carlson suggested two procedures in the future to prevent speculation about issues: The clerk should document all concerns that the clerk receives, and on each council meeting agenda there should be a standard item to review all concerns the clerk received each month.

Dargay interjected that there is documentation on each concern that is received. Unfortunately, not all of the information on the documentation can be released to the public. So the information the clerk has supplied to the council and Planning Commission has been a summary of the concerns. Carlson noted that he was offering suggestions, and the council can do what it wishes.

The Planning Commission is still working on the draft of the ordinance. A public hearing on the ordinance will be held at the regularly scheduled Planning Commission meeting in February.