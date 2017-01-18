NB to host FTC tournament

North Branch will be hosting a FIRST Tech Challenge Robotics Tournament the weekend of Jan. 21 and 22. Twenty-four teams will compete Saturday and 24 different teams will be competing Sunday. The tournament is at North Branch Area Middle School in the south gym. Opening ceremonies are at 11 a.m., followed by qualification matches from 11:15 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a break for lunch about noon. Elimination rounds begin at 4 p.m. with semi-finals followed by finals. The event is free and everyone is invited to attend.

FTC programs build 18-inch by 18-inch robots that compete two against two for 2:30-minute matches. North Branch has five FTC teams, Cambridge-Isanti has three, and Chisago Lakes has two teams. North Branch has one team competing Saturday and three on Sunday. All Chisago Lakes teams will be competing on Saturday, and Cambridge Isanti will be in action on Sunday.