School Board – NORTH BRANCH INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 138

REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

NORTH BRANCH AREA EDUCATION CENTER ROOM 126

DECEMBER 8, 2016

The School Board of Independent School District 138 met in regular session on Thursday, December 8, 2016, at 5:30 p.m. in the North Branch Area Education Center Board Room.

Board Chair Ekstrom called the meeting to order.

Roll Call: Kirby Ekstrom, Tim MacMillan, Linda Heidelberger, Shari Breezee, Cathie Pascavage, and Superintendent Henton

Others in Attendance:

David Treichel, Lori Zimmerman, Darryl Goebel, Miranda Michaud, Sarah Grovender, Stephanie Bordewick, Todd Tetzlaff, Glen Stevens, Kevin Grote, Diane Solberg, Laurie Warner, Dan McGowan, Jim Swenson, David Hardin, Randi Johnson, Pat Tepoorten, and Arle Chambers

The Pledge of Allegiance was said by all.

Board members observed two moments of silence; one for North Branch student Kody Roettjer and one for all former students who have died in the past.

Approval of Agenda:

Moved by Heidelberger, seconded by Breezee and carried unanimously to approve the agenda.

Recognition:

Director of Activities Matt Lattimore introduced the fall coaches to provide a brief update of the season and to present the members of their respective teams with certificates for their accomplishments.

a Boys Cross Country Award Recipients: Aiden Bear, Kyle Hendren, Noah Pick, Matthew Stuber, and Colby Weber

a Girls Cross Country Award Recipients: Emily Dolezalek, Annie Gladitsch, Cora Hudella, Gail Nelson, Emerson Peaslee, Rhianna Rinke, and Jillian Yerges

a Football Award Recipients: Evan Amunrud, Jordan Bauch, Colton Bauer, Josiah Hall, Micah Hindt, Lucas Jensen-Schneider, Zachary Pilz, Aaron Robillard, Benjamin Roettjer, Cody Segelstrom, and Richard Underhill

a Boys Soccer Award Recipients: Alexander Dahlstrom, Jose Elizarraga Flor, Nathan Korkowski, Dawson Linkert, Aaron Maroschek, Connor Mattson, and Samuel Peterson

a Girls Soccer Award Recipients: Madison Belland, Keeley Ertl, Khyah Harper, Mercedey Harper, Sarah Honrud, Abby Johnson, Katelyn Miller, Savannah Linkert, Grace Mohs, Rebecca Osland, and Lauren Schoon

a Girls Tennis Award Recipients: Anna Abbott, Britta Anderson, Lindsey Belisle, Julia Inman, Maya McDougall, Natalie Olinske, Samantha Pederson, and Sophia Smith

a Volleyball Award Recipients: Katie Burnside, Haley Hadrava, Madison Hadrava, Lauren Husnik, Lydia Langevin, Sophia Linder, Cianna Selbitschka, and Jamie Siseman

a Fall Musical: Lynnia Alden, Leea Biederman, Kevin Fairbanks, Zachary Fluegel, Anna Kennedy, Knut Kennedy, Trevor Minor, Brandon Moua, Mya Severson, Brayden Weyenberg, and Paul Willard

Chair Ekstrom presented Board Member Linda Heidelberger and Board Member Shari Breezee with a school bell and thanked them for their dedication and service to the district. Superintendent Henton also thanked them for their service.

SUPERINTENDENTS REPORT

Superintendent Henton introduced David Treichel, Director of Teaching and Learning, who gave a report on Multiple Measure Rating (MMR), Math MCA results, Reading MCA results, Science MCA results, and Worlds Best Workforce.

CONSENT ITEMS

Moved by MacMillan, seconded by Pascavage and carried unanimously to approve the agenda.

A. Minutes of November 10, 2016 Policy Committee Meeting

B. Minutes of November 10, 2016 Regular School Board Meeting

C. Minutes of November 17, 2016 Special School Board Meeting

D. Minutes of November 29, 2016 Worlds Best Workforce Meeting

E. Authorization of Payments, Transfers, and Investment Activity

2016A Bond Account Bank 06 $185,845.20

Accounts Payable, Bank 07 – $546,022.48

Auxiliary, Bank 12 – $15,884.55

Payroll, Bank 13 – $2,006,533.39

Scholarship, Bank 18 – $500.00

F. Personnel

1. Karen McCorkle, leave request effective December 15, 2016 through January 12, 2017, as Custodian at North Branch Area Education Center

2. Renita Twingstrom, termination effective November 23, 2016, as Playground Assistant at Sunrise River Elementary School and School Age Care Adult Assistant

3. Steven Nelson, MEd+45, Step 17, LTS for Cullen Franek up to 15 days extending from December 5, 2016 through December 23, 2016, as Business Teacher at North Branch High School

4. Cullen Franek, MEd+60, Step 12, employment effective December 12, 2016, as Business Teacher at North Branch High School

5. Xiu Connett, employment effective November 14, 2016 through June 8, 2016, as SPED Assistant at North Branch High School

6. Becky Adams, employment effective December 7, 2016, as Playground Assistant at Sunrise River Elementary School

7. Separation Agreement and Acceptance of Resignation

8. 2016-17 Extra Curricular Winter Coach Positions

a. James Hoard, Class 1, Step 5, as Head Coach for Wrestling

b. Edward Oehlers III, Class 3, Step 5, as Assistant Coach for Wrestling

c. Matt Cottingham, Class 1, Step 4, as Head Coach for Boys Hockey

d. Aaron Bistram, Class 3, Step 2, as Assistant Coach for Boys Hockey

e. Christine Johnson, Class 2, Step 2, as Head Coach for Gymnastics

G. Acceptance of Donations

OPEN MIC

No one signed up for open mic.

OLD BUSINESS

A. Bond Information

Superintendent Henton, Director of Finance and Human Resources Randi Johnson, and Community Relations Coordinator Pat Tepoorten discussed student survey results, finance options and tax impact, and what would be included on the three questions. After board discussion, it was the consensus of the school board to approve a three-question bond referendum for May 23, 2017. Question 1 will be dedicated to repair, replace, and restore facilities around the school district, including deferred maintenance, safety and security, learning spaces, and more. The tax impact of Question 1 is expected to be around $15 annually. Question 2 would create additional gym space and make improvements to the air quality in existing gyms. It is estimated to cost about $49 annually in tax impact and is contingent on the passage of Question 1. Question 3 is not contingent on other questions, and would create a technology fund for the school district to use to keep up with the ever-increasing need for technology. Question 3 would also cost roughly $49 annually for school district taxpayers.

Moved by MacMillan, seconded by Heidelberger and carried unanimously to approve three questions as recommended with bonds issued over a 25-year term.

Moved by Breezee, seconded by Pascavage and carried unanimously to approve Question 3 as a capital projects levy to generate $500,000 annually for 10 years.

Moved by Breezee, seconded by Heidelberger and carried unanimously to approve setting May 23, 2017 for the bond election date.

Moved by MacMillan, seconded by Pascavage and carried unanimously to Authorize District Administration to Work with District Consultants ATS&R, Kraus-Anderson, and Springsted, to Prepare a Project Proposal to be Submitted to the Minnesota Department of Education for its Review & Comment, for the Scope of Work Described with a Not-to-Exceed the Amount of $70,165,000, in Preparation for a Referendum Vote on May 23 2017.

NEW BUSINESS

A. Acceptance of Audit Report for FY2016

Randi Johnson, Director of Finance and Human Resources, introduced the lead auditor, Mary Reedy, from CliftonLarsonAllen. Ms. Reedy briefed the board on the audit stating that overall the audit went very well and reported a clean audit. Chair Ekstrom thanked Randi Johnson for her work on the audit and thanked Ms. Reedy for her presentation. Moved by Breezee, seconded by Heidelbeger and carried unanimously to approve the audit report for FY2016.

B. Certification of Property Tax Levy 2016, Payable 2017

Director of Finance and Human Resources Randi Johnson reviewed the Property Tax Levy 2016, payable 2017. There were no questions or comments from the public.

Moved by MacMillan, seconded by Pascavage and carried unanimously to approve the certification of the 2016 payable 2017 property tax levy.

C. 2015-16 Worlds Best Workforce Report Summary

Moved by MacMillan, seconded by Heidelberger and carried unanimously to approve the 2015-16 Worlds Best Workforce Report Summary.

D. Approval of First Reading of Policy 301 School District Administration

Moved by MacMillan, seconded by Breezee and carried unanimously to approve the first reading of Policy 301 School District Administration.

E. Approval of First Reading of Policy 302 – Superintendent

Moved by Pascavage, seconded by Breezee and carried unanimously to approve the first reading of Policy 302 – Superintendent.

F. Approval of First Reading of Policy 303 Superintendent Selection

Moved by Heidelberger, seconded by Breezee and carried unanimously to approve the first reading of Policy 303 Superintendent Selection.

G. Approval of First Reading of Policy 305 Policy Implementation

Moved by Pascavage, seconded by Breezee and carried unanimously to approve the first reading of Policy 305 Policy Implementation.

INFORMATION

The board reviewed the December 2016 issue of the Board and Administrator.

BOARD REQUESTS

No formal request for information.

COMMITTEE REPORTS

A. SEE (Schools for Equity in Education) Superintendent Henton handed out information from a recent SEE meeting on the 2017 legislative platform.

Board Member MacMillan reported on the September 16th meeting he attended.

B. Negotiations Board Member Heidelberger reported the school board met with the support staff in mediation on December 5th and are happy to report that a tentative agreement has been reached. The details are being finalized at this time and the contract will be on the January school board agenda for ratification.

Board Member Breezee reported that the school board and bus drivers union will meet on January 23rd for mediation.

C. MSBA Report Board Member Ekstrom reported on the Legislative meeting he recently attended.

D. SCRED Report Board Member Breezee reported on the Governing meeting she attended on November 15th.

E. Staff Development Report None

F. OPEB Committee Report None

G. Policy Committee Report None

DATES TO REMEMBER

A. January 12, 2017 Organizational Meeting, 7:00 pm, North Branch Area Education Center, Room 126

B. January 12, 2017 Regular School Board Meeting, 7:15 pm, North Branch Area Education Center, Room 126

C. January 26, 2017 School Board Work Session, 5:30 pm, North Branch Area Education Center, Room 118

Adjournment

Moved by Breezee, seconded by Heidelberger and carried unanimously to adjourn the meeting at 7:58 p.m.

Mindy Michaud, Clerk

