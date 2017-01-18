Sen. Franken reps come to N.B.A.H.S.

Meeting focuses on Project Lead the Way, manufacturing opportunities Representatives from U.S. Sen. Al Franken’s office meet with North Branch Area Public Schools personnel, local business representatives and professionals from Anoka-Ramsey Community College and Pine Technical and Community College.

Photo by Derrick Knutson

Field representatives from U.S. Sen. Al Franken’s office met with North Branch Area Public Schools administrators and teachers, local business personnel and area community college professionals Jan. 12 in the high school media center to learn about the district’s Project Lead the Way initiative.

Charles Sutton, who was joined by Dan Solomon, explained that they were visiting the school as part of Franken’s “Advancing Career Pathways Tour.”

“The idea is that a big priority for Sen. Franken, since he’s been in the Senate, has been workforce development,” Sutton said. “It’s something he’s heard from businesses throughout Minnesota, especially in areas like manufacturing, health, IT and construction.”

Sutton said one of the biggest challenges many businesses are facing is the skills gap — there simply aren’t enough trained workers in some professions.

“(Franken has) been a big champion for partnerships,” Sutton said. “He’s introduced a bill in the past that’s called the Community College to Career Fund Act that looked at ways to foster and incentivize partnerships between businesses and community colleges. This is the next step of the effort. He’s really looking at partnerships between community colleges, high schools, and businesses as a way to get kids excited about careers in industries that are looking for workers in areas.”

Sutton continued that Franken wants to learn about which partnerships in the state are working to help address the skills gap.

“The goal for this is to learn about different models that are succeeding throughout the state and learn how the senator in D.C. can help support and highlight great efforts that are going on here and ways we can make these programs more successful and bring it across the country and throughout Minnesota,” he said.

Project Lead the Way

North Branch Area High School Principal Coleman McDonough explained Project Lead the Way to the Franken representatives. He said it started five years ago, and North Branch decided to go the manufacturing route with classes, rather than biomedical, because of the partnerships the district could form with area manufacturing businesses.

Each year, one course was implemented.

“We started with the introduction to engineering and design, and then principals of engineering and then we went into the manufacturing course,” McDonough said. “Now we have the EDD, which is the engineering design course. They call that the capstone course.”

McDonough continued that the educators who teach the Project Lead the Way courses had to undergo very specific, intense training to learn the curriculum.

Part of the idea of Project Lead the Way is for students to see how the skills they are learning can be used in the real world. Subsequently, the district formed partnerships with local businesses like Andersen Corporation, which makes components for windows and doors; WCS Industries, which manufactures metal components including precision mechanical springs, cold headed products and specialty fasteners; Wyoming Machine, also a metal fabricator; and Rosenbauer America, which builds fire trucks.

The participating partners have been providing funds to the school district, half of which goes to paying for Project Lead the Way equipment. The other half has been set aside as scholarship money.

Steve Merten, of WCS Industries, said he knew he wanted to become involved with Project Lead the Way after doing a patron tour of the school district and talking to McDonough. He noted that there are fewer people than there used to be who are interested in manufacturing, and it’s a career field that has many opportunities.

“I think Project Lead the Way is a great program, and I’m really excited about it,” he said.

Barbara Peterson, of Andersen Corporation, echoed Merten’s comments.

“We’re facing a situation where a lot of times we can’t find the skilled workers that we need in our business,” she said. “This (partnership) team is nice. We’re looking more out into the future and what we’re doing. If we want to attract people to manufacturing because we know it has wonderful opportunities and amazing equipment, then we need to get some skin in the game as far as showing up and being the face of manufacturing and meeting students, opening our doors and having students come in.”

Interested students

Industrial technology teacher Irv Geary said the students he has who are participating the Project Lead the Way curriculum are learning a myriad of skills.

“We’re doing a lot of robotic programming, a lot of computer programming,” he said. “We’re into computer CNC programming, which is what we’re doing right now. Then from there we go to actual robotic arm programming, and then we get into computer aided manufacturing. The students have to build a factory that will run completely automated, from top to bottom. That’s their end-of-the-year project. They buy into it completely. They love it.”

Dee Dee Peaslee, vice president of academic and student affairs at Anoka-Ramsey Community College, said she’s seen a spike in student involvement in the district’s robotics programs, as a result of Project Lead the Way.

“I don’t know if we’d be at where we are with the number of robotics teams in North Branch if Project Lead the Way had not been in place,” she said.

Getting girls interested

The response to Project Lead the Way in North Branch has been strong from students, parents and those partnering with the program, but Solomon wanted to know if the district is facing any challenges with it.

One that was mentioned is that female enrollment in the engineering courses is not at the level the district would like it to be. In time, they’re hoping that will change, and the district is utilizing the help of its partners to drum up more interest in the course. One of those partners is Lori Tapani, who is the co-president of Wyoming Machine.

“I spoke at the eighth-grade orientation for Project Lead the Way,” she said. “I’m trying to do things to get young women want to participate (in the program) in high school.”

Peaslee said getting girls interested at a young age is integral in having a diversified workforce in the future.

“Project Lead the Way is providing avenues for girls to think about technical careers,” she said.