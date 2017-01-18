Three escape Rush City house fire

This view of the living room of the home shows the extent of the fire damage.

A house in the 700 block of West Third Street in Rush City sustained heavy fire and smoke damage as a result of a blaze that started around 2:30 a.m. Jan. 11.

According to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office:

The Chisago County Communication Center received a 911 call from the homeowner at 2:38 a.m. The homeowner told dispatch there was heavy smoke in the house.

Chisago County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Rush City Fire Department responded. Upon arrival at the residence, the responders noticed thick black smoke and visual flames in the basement area of the home. The three occupants had exited the house along with the family dog. The fire had consumed most of the basement of the single-family dwelling.

The residence had working smoke detectors that aided in alerting the occupants of the fire and their safe exit. The exterior of the home doesn’t show much visible damage, other than a few broken windows.

Photos by Derrick Knutson

The Minnesota State Fire Marshall is assisting in the investigation. Lakes Region EMS and the North Branch, Harris and Pine City fire departments all assisted.

The fire is under investigation at this time.