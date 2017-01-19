JulgransKaramel (Christmas tree plunder) in RC

Valorie Arrowsmith, Lorelei Miller and Deb Murray toss out the tree.

Photo by Amy Doeun

by Amy Doeun

Contributing writer

Christmastime in Sweden and other Nordic countries is celebrated a bit differently than in the U.S.

The Christmas season officially begins Dec. 13, Santa Lucia’s Day. It is fitting that the start of the season begins in the early part of the day with breakfast. The festivities continue for a full month to Jan. 13, St. Knute’s Day.

Valorie Arrowsmith is the director of the local We R Able educational programs and a “Swedish language teacher in another life.”

She said that on St. Knute’s Day, people have to be careful when walking around town because this is the day that the Christmas trees are literally thrown from the house. In Norway, the tradition is that the Christmas tree must leave the home through a different entrance then the one it entered through.

“For example, if it came in through the front door it will go out through the back,” Arrowsmith said.

But in Sweden the trees are thrown out a window.

“If that window is in a fourth-floor apartment, they still throw it out the window and hopefully the people walking below are paying attention,” Arrowsmith said.

She added that this “sweeping out” or tossing out of Christmas is important in Nordic culture because there are many feast days and saints days throughout the holiday season.

“There might be many days that you don’t go to work,” she said, noting there needed to be an official end, a point where life goes back to normal.

On Jan. 7, We R Able hosted a Julgranskaramel (Christmas Tree Plunder) at the Rush City Community Center. There was a traditional craft — decorations filled with candy. These are normally made Dec. 23. They have a popper in them, and on Julgranskaramel the family invites family and friends over. There are song games around the tree and good food, and of course the candy.

There were cookies, cocoa and a holiday scavenger hunt, and at the end of the event, the tree was thrown out.

We R Able is part of community education. It is geared for adults with disabilities. Their activities include monthly concerts and crafts, art classes, a bowling league at JJ’s in North Branch and more.