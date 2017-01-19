Maggie J’s Dance studio giving back to the community

Michelle Sauro and the competition team pose for a photo.

Maggie J’s is a nationally recognized dance studio.

Michelle Sauro, owner and director of Maggie J’s, told the Post Review the studio is nationally and regionally ranked.

“We qualified for a world title, and I was the 2016 national dance teacher of the year,” she said.

But with all the national and regional recognition, Sauro stays humble and is quick to point out that it is a supportive community that is key to the success of the studio. This is also something she likes to instill in her students.

“We have been around for 13 years,” she said. “We started as a very small studio in the basement of the Masonic lodge. Now we have a much larger studio in the industrial park. We are a very family-oriented studio, and we try to keep all the dances very age appropriate.”

In addition to teaching about dance Sauro said her students “don’t just learn dance; they learn life lessons.”

One of those very important lessons is giving back to the community that supports them.

The school teaches 150 students, and 35 of those students are on the competition team. There are classes in tap, ballet, jazz, hip-hop, contemporary, and lyrical. There is also a Broadway musical theater group and a boys hip-hop group.

There is also a high academic standard at the school.

“We received an academic excellence award, based on the GPAs of our dancers,” Sauro said.

One way the school gives back is through community events. On Jan. 7, Maggie J's hosted a community dance for some of the area's youngest dance enthusiasts.

at the

North Branch American Legion

dancing the night away.

“We invited the community to come out and join us, to share our love for dance and community,” Sauro said. “There was music and food and good times for everyone.”

There was also a photo booth, and the kids could take home their pictures that night.

“It is a great way for our kids meet with the kids in the community,” Sauro said.

The event was held at the American Legion in North Branch. From 6 to 8 p.m. students aged kindergarten through fourth grade came, with the fifth- through 12th-graders coming from 8 to 10 p.m.

Admission for the evening was $5 plus a nonperishable food item or personal care item, like hat and mittens, that would be donated to the Teen Center in North Branch.

“Our studio is a safe place for our dancers, and they want all young people to have a safe place to go,” Sauro said. “The Teen Center provides that for area teens.”

Before the dance, Sauro told Post Review: “We are very much looking forward to being out in the community. They love doing this kind of stuff.”

The competition team attended the dance and helped get the fun going, showing new moves and engaging the young dancers. But a little after 6 p.m., the dance floor in the American Legion was filling with pint-sized dancers out to enjoy the evening in their best clothes.