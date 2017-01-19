Stacy Council flows into 2017 with construction of water treatment facility

There was a change of face at the Stacy City Council meeting Jan. 10.

Ryan Cappelle of Stantec, the city’s engineering firm, showed up to cover duties for contract engineer Mark Statz. Cappelle explained that Statz had some other obligations.

Cappelle introduced himself to the council members as not the entire council has worked with Cappelle, Stantec’s authority on many water-related projects. The city of Stacy’s large water-related project, the water treatment plant, is now under construction. The estimated completion date is now the end of 2017.

While all aspects leading up to the project, including funding, location and type of facility, had dragged on for a time, the project is now on a fast-lane trajectory. Construction staff are continuing to work through the winter months.

The council officially put the project out for bid in June and awarded the construction bid to Magney Construction in September.

“They’re (Magney) planning on being done ahead of schedule,” Cappelle said. “All in all, we’re on schedule, they’re on budget, they’re on time.”

He said the project is running smoothly. Inspections of the work to date have been done and reports have been filed with USDA Rural Development, the agency that is funding the project. Cappelle reported there have been no change orders and only “a couple of minor adjustments, field orders.”

He noted that the costs of those minor adjustments have been absorbed into the project, as the cost did not warrant writing a change order.

Council Member Chuck Lucia asked if it was advisable to pour concrete in the winter; this is what Magney is currently working on. Stantec has guidelines for pouring concrete. Cappelle described the process and said it is being watched very closely. The temperature of the concrete must be maintained above freezing. Heaters have been deployed and blankets cover the concrete. Cappelle said this curing process will continue throughout the cold weather and that he and Magney staff are monitoring this. “There are steps in place to prevent problems,” he said.

Lucia also had some concern that because the structure sits quite low, close to groundwater, this would eventually be an issue. Cappelle said this had already been considered and assured the council members the majority of the slab is above the groundwater and there will be adequate equipment to pump out encroaching water tables and keep the slab, and the plant, dry. Cappelle said the engineers and the contractor would test for and address any issues with the groundwater before the site is back-filled.

Equipment purchases for the interior of the water treatment facility are being finalized over the winter.

“We’re very pleased with how it’s going so far,” Cappelle said.

The council approved a pay request for Magney Construction in the amount of $78,118.

The council began a preliminary discussion on the future operation of the water treatment facility, bringing up the recent failure of a treatment plant in Blaine. While staff will not have to be present 24/7, Cappelle pointed out that automated machinery sometimes does fail. He thought there may be instances where staff would have to be dispatched to check on alarms or look after certain functions.

Council Member Tony Olivolo asked if there is a similar plant locally that the city could examine in anticipation of running its own facility. Cappelle suggested the city of Harris. Harris employs contract staff to run its water treatment facility.

Moving onto associated business, Mayor Mark Utecht said, “I have a more immediate question: Did you ever bring up the parking issue?”

At the December council meeting, the council had directed Statz to get back some of the City Hall parking that Magney has taken over for its purposes. City Clerk Sharon Payne said that the snow fencing, which had effectively removed two-thirds of City Hall parking, had been moved.

Payne said Magney employees had responded immediately to issues, including City Hall staff complaints of exhaust entering the building.

Utecht pointed out that Magney had been using the south side wall of City Hall to stage materials. He hoped this area would now be open.

“They might have to stage stuff at the other end of the new building,” Utecht said.

In other news

– A final pay request in the amount of $21,429 for the City Hall remodeling project was presented by Ebert Construction. Stantec engineer Ryan Cappelle said he hasn’t spoken to project manager Bruce Paulson, but is unaware of any reason the pay request cannot be approved. There was no objection and no discussion.

– Stacy is down to three locations for posting of legal notices, due to the closing of Tim’s Country Cupboard. The city is required to post notices in four locations. Council Member Mark Ness suggested posting notices at the Rustic Inn as it is in the same part of the city as the former bulletin board. Utecht countered with a suggestion for a location within the city that might be more heavily trafficked. The council considered Kwik Trip on the west side as a possibility. Lucia expressed concern that the bulletin board at Kwik Trip is at the back of the store. City Account Clerk Lynda Schmidt will be dispatched to check out the locations.

– A resolution was approved unanimously with some amended changes to the fee schedule. Most sensitive were proposed increases to the water and sewer rates. Patty Kettles of Springsted Inc. had advised the city implement a 9.5 percent water rate increase and a 4 percent sewer rate increase. Kettles, in analyzing the city’s 2017 budget, also advised the city could get by with a 9.5 percent water increase and no sewer increase.

“As long as Patty told us she thinks we can do that for this year, I think that’s OK,” Utecht said.