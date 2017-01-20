Shifting temps affect ice stability

Local DNR officer talks ice safety

by Amy Doeun

Contributing writer

It is the time of year when the ice on area lakes and ponds is calling to winter sports enthusiasts.

With some safety precautions, it can be a fun and enjoyable experience. However, care must be taken.

Laura Dugan, safety education outreach coordinator with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resource, said that this year a cold snap in mid-December put a pretty good base of ice on the lakes, but since then we have had a snow, and then a snow, a thaw and then rain.

Temperatures dropped again since the Post Review talked to Dugan, but they’re rising again this week.

“This freeze-thaw cycle can really weaken the ice,” Dugan said, noting that a person cannot tell the thickness of ice just by looking at it. “White ice or snow-covered ice is only half as strong as new blue-black ice.”

The DNR website says, regarding when ice is safe, “No ice is 100 percent safe.” It explains: “You can’t judge the strength of ice just by its appearance, age, thickness, temperature, or whether or not the ice is covered with snow. Strength is based on all these factors — plus the depth of water under the ice, size of the water body, water chemistry and currents, the distribution of the load on the ice, and local climatic conditions.”

“We are right along with everyone else (in predicting ice thickness),” Dugan said. “We don’t really know what future weather will be and how it will affect ice. Pause and think before you go on ice.”

One resource that Dugan highly recommends is local bait shops. They will be more aware of the underlying conditions of the lake.

“They will know if there is an aeration system or warm water stream coming into the lake. … We always say no fish is worth risking your life for,” Dugan said.

Dugan also recommends always having an ice safety kit, including ice picks (or nails) and ropes to help a person work his or her way out of the ice if it breaks.

DNR safety standards say if the ice is 2 inches or less, stay off. Four inches of ice can hold activities such as ice fishing on foot, 5 inches will support a snowmobile or ATV, 8-12 inghes can support a car or small pickup, and 12-15 a medium truck. These thicknesses are for new blue-black ice and should be doubled on white ice or snow-covered ice.

Several tools can be used to check ice thickness, including an ice chisel, auger or cordless drill: Make a hole in the ice large enough to insert a tape measure, and then measure the thickness.

The DNR recommends always checking the thickness before beginning winter sports activities.