Warner values education

To the editor

Feb. 14 Laurie Warner will get my vote to become our District 32B State Representative. I believe her to be the best candidate due to the value she places in schooling and education. Her opponent, Anne Neu, says she supports public education, yet home schools her children. It seems a contradiction to say you believe in and are willing to support the local public schools then keep your kids home and away from the schools you say you support. By keeping four kids out of the North Branch schools the district is denied approximately $40,000 in revenue. That is not supporting public education or partnering with our local schools.

Our democracy depends upon an educated, critical thinking population. Voters Feb. 14 should choose Laurie Warner for her commitment to our community public schools. We have a vested interest in there being strong schools; strong schools equate strong communities. Warner is an advocate for us and will represent our interests. Neu, a stand-in candidate, has little commitment to our greater school community. Preferring to home school her kids isolates her from the schools and school community. Warner will be a strong advocate for the North Branch Public Schools and the people living in the district.

Pete Boelter

North Branch