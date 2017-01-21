Series of Vasaloppet events run mid-January to mid-February

A Vasaloppet-themed quilt was part of the live auction leading up to the 45th annual Mora Vasaloppet. It sold for $1,000.

In Mora, there are a series of events leading up to the annual Vasaloppet weekend. Limiting the festivities to one weekend is too confining for folks who love the snow, cross-country skiing, and outdoors activities, so the energy begins with the fundraising banquet held in mid-January. Folks are dressed in Nordic sweaters and come ready to bid on items in a silent auction, a live auction, and buy plenty of items for raffles and drawings while enjoying a fine meal and good conversation.

Next on the agenda comes the Lanternloppet, a night time ski opportunity in the woods and trails north of Mora, which happens Jan. 28. People with cabins along the route north of the town open their doors and invite participants in for a warmup with hotdogs and hot chocolate. The Moraloppet, on Feb. 4, provides skiers with the chance to try a 5km, 10km, and 20km race. While these are timed events, some families do them together for some fun on a winter morning.

Vasaloppet weekend itself, Feb. 9-12, begins with a community party and dance, art show, a pasta feed, and a live radio show called “The Vasa Trail Companion.” The Saturday race categories Feb. 11 are the 42km classic, the 58km, the 35km, and the 13km team event. The fun does not stop at the downtown finish line, however, because more snow competitions happen Feb. 12, where guests can watch participants in the skijoring races, fat tire bike races, and the miniloppet children’s race, all taking place on Lake Mora in the downtown area.

The Vasaloppet organization now has a snow maker in active use, so snow is guaranteed. It was quite a long journey to get the machine from Europe to East Central Minnesota as U.S. customs were apprehensive of something called a “snow gun.” The ability to make snow means that the season around the Nordic Center can be extended, so community members, avid skiers, and school students on the Mora Ski teams can begin training earlier in the season, regardless of weather in November and December.

The Mora community welcomes guests to town, and offers host home opportunities. Many regulars return year after year, staying with the same families, and develop long-term relationships and friendships. For more information visit https://vasaloppet.us/race-weekend/2017 or call 320-679-2629.