< > Sarah Grovender

The composition of the North Branch School Board looks quite different this year, with three new members being sworn in by Board Chairman Kirby Ekstrom at the Jan. 12 meeting: Darryl Goebel, Mindy Michaud and Sarah Grovender. Tim MacMillan, who is again serving as vice chair of the board, was also sworn in.

