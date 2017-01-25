Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #139

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS JACOBSON ELEMENTARY ROOFING BUILDING ENVELOPE REPAIRS

Sealed bids will be received by Rush City Public Schools, for furnishing all equipment, labor and materials for the following: building envelope repairs.

Bids shall be submitted upon the form provided at the mandatory pre-bid meeting, held February 8th at 10:00 a.m. at Jacobson Elementary School. Bids must be submitted in duplicate and shall be addressed and delivered in an opaque envelope marked, Sealed Bid 2017 Building Envelope Repairs with the name of the bidder showing, no later than 10:00 a.m., February 22nd, 2017. Bids received after this time will be returned unopened.

Bids shall be delivered to:

Jeanne Korf

Rush City Public Schools

51001 Fairfield Avenue

PO Box 566

Rush City, MN 55069

Each bid must be accompanied by a bid bond or certified check from a solvent bank in the amount of not less than five percent (5%) of the bid, payable to the Owner, as security that if awarded the work, the bidder will sign a contract.

All Contractors shall attend a mandatory pre-bid conference to inspect the job site and to ensure comprehension of the specifications. Specifications shall be distributed at the time of the pre-bid meeting. Contractors who do not attend the pre-bid conference shall be disqualified from bidding.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids and waive informalities or irregularities and enter into such contract or contracts as deemed in the best interests of Rush City Public Schools.

Published in the

ECM Post Review

January 25, February 1, 2017

646050