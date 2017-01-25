Man reportedly ingests meth after attempting to steal car

A Vadnais Heights man reportedly ingested 6 grams of methamphetamine and then complained to responding law enforcement officers he was “having a hard time breathing” after he was arrested Jan. 21 for an attempted car theft at the Budget Host Inn and Suites in North Branch.

Michel Richard Gould, 21, has been charged with one felony count of theft of a motor vehicle in relation to the incident.

Gould appeared in court Jan. 23 on the charge. Unconditional bail was set at $10,000, while conditional bail was set at $2,000 with the conditions that he be placed on formal pretrial supervision, be prohibited from the use of alcohol and controlled substances, submit to random testing, not enter bars or liquor establishments, take medications as prescribed and submit to a baseline urine analysis, Chisago County Attorney Janet Reiter said.

His next hearing is Feb. 6 and there is a tentative jury trial date of May 4.

According to the criminal complaint:

At 6:36 a.m. Jan. 21, an officer with the North Branch Police Department was dispatched to the Budget Host Motel in North Branch for a reported motor vehicle theft. The suspect was described as a skinny male with a straggly beard, dressed in all black. The officer arrived on scene and spoke to the complainant. The complainant told the officer that he had started his company pickup truck outside to get it warm, and then he went inside to get a cup of coffee.

While he was inside, he thought he heard his diesel engine rev up outside. As he walked back outside to check on his vehicle, he saw the vehicle begin to back up. He ran to the pickup, jumped into the passenger side of the vehicle, and witnessed a man in the driver’s seat attempting to drive off. He knocked the driver out of the way and got to the brakes before the vehicle hit any of the other vehicles in the parking lot.

The complainant said the man then fled the vehicle and headed toward the back of the lot near the dumpsters.

A Chisago County Sheriff’s Office deputy said while he was interviewing the complainant he believed he had found a suspect matching this description near the area. The deputy drove the suspect back to the Budget Host Motel. The complainant looked into the rear view window of the deputy’s squad and indicated that the man was the same individual who had tried to drive off with his company pickup truck.

According to a report from the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, when Gould was talking to the arresting officers, he told them he was having difficulty breathing because he had ingested 6 grams of methamphetamine. The deputy contacted Lakes Region EMS, and they brought Gould to a hospital.