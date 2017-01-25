Postponement – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

15-100905

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

April 8, 2008

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $105,500.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Herbert Heilig and Darlene Anton Heilig, Married

MORTGAGEE:

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE:

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

SERVICER: Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed April 16, 2008, Chisago County Recorder, as Document Number A-497190

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

The North 50 feet of the following described property: Lots Seven (7), Eight (8), and the West half (W 1/2) of Lot Nine (9), all in Block Six (6) of the Town of North Branch

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 38935 7th Ave, North Branch, MN 55056

PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 16.00248.00

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Chisago

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $98,729.16

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

October 14, 2015, 10:00 am

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, 313 North Main Street Room 100, Center City, MN 55012

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on April 14, 2016, or the next business day if April 14, 2016 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: August 24, 2015

Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

BY /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke – 152559

Diane F. Mach – 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy – 2160X

Gary J. Evers – 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X

Attorneys for Mortgagee

12550 West Frontage Road,

Ste. 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR

Published in the

ECM Post Review

August 26,

September 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 2015

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled for October 14, 2015, at 10:00 AM, has been postponed to November 18, 2015, at 10:00 AM, and will be held at 313 North Main Street Room 100, Center City, MN 55012, said County and State.

Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated by May 18, 2016. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Dated: October 13, 2015.

Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

Lawrence P. Zielke – 152559

Diane F. Mach – 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy – 2160X

Gary J. Evers – 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X

12550 West Frontage Road,

Ste. 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee

Published in the

ECM Post Review

October 21, 2015

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT

OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled for November 18, 2015, at 10:00 AM, has been postponed to February 18, 2016, at 10:00 AM, and will be held at 313 North Main Street Room 100, Center City, MN 55012, said County and State.

Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated by August 18, 2016. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Dated: November 18, 2015.

Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

Lawrence P. Zielke – 152559

Diane F. Mach – 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy – 2160X

Gary J. Evers – 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X

12550 West Frontage Road,

Ste. 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee

Published in the

ECM Post Review

November 25, 2015

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled for February 18, 2016, at 10:00 AM, has been postponed to April 21, 2016, at 10:00 AM, and will be held at 313 North Main Street Room 100, Center City, MN 55012, said County and State.

Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated by October 21, 2016. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Dated: February 18, 2016.

Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

Lawrence P. Zielke – 152559

Diane F. Mach – 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy – 2160X

Gary J. Evers – 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X

12550 West Frontage Road,

Ste. 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee

Published in the

ECM Post Review

February 24, 2016

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled for April 21, 2016, at 10:00 AM, has been postponed to June 8, 2016, at 10:00 AM, and will be held at 313 North Main Street Room 100, Center City, MN 55012, said County and State.

Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated by December 8, 2016. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Dated: April 20, 2016.

Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

Lawrence P. Zielke – 152559

Diane F. Mach – 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy – 2160X

Gary J. Evers – 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X

12550 West Frontage Road,

Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee

Published in the

ECM Post Review

April 27, 2016

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled for June 8, 2016, at 10:00 AM, has been postponed to July 27, 2016, at 10:00 AM, and will be held at 313 North Main Street Room 100, Center City, MN 55012, said County and State.

Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated by January 27, 2017. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Dated: June 6, 2016.

Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

By /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke – 152559

Diane F. Mach – 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy – 2160X

Gary J. Evers – 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X

12550 West Frontage Road,

Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee

Published in the

ECM Post Review

June 15, 2016

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled for July 27, 2016, at 10:00 AM, has been postponed to October 27, 2016, at 10:00 AM, and will be held at 313 North Main Street Room 100, Center City, MN 55012, said County and State.

Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated by April 27, 2017. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Dated: July 27, 2016.

Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

By: /s/

Lawrence P. Zielke – 152559

Diane F. Mach – 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy – 2160X

Gary J. Evers – 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X

12550 West Frontage Road,

Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee

Published in the

ECM Post Review

August 3, 2016

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled for October 27, 2016, at 10:00 AM, has been postponed to January 27, 2017, at 10:00 AM, and will be held at sheriffs main address 313 North Main Street Room 100, Center City, MN 55012.

Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated by July 27, 2017. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Dated: October 27, 2016.

Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

Lawrence P. Zielke – 152559

Diane F. Mach – 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy – 2160X

Gary J. Evers – 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X

12550 West Frontage Road,

Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee

Published in the

ECM Post Review

November 2, 2016

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled for January 27, 2017, at 10:00 AM, has been postponed to March 9, 2017, at 10:00 AM, and will be held at sheriffs main address 313 North Main Street Room 100, Center City, MN 55012.

Unless the mortgage is reinstated under Minnesota Statute 580.30 or the property is redeemed under Minnesota Statute 580.23 the property must be vacated by September 9, 2017. If this date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the date to vacate will be the next business day at 11:59 p.m.

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Dated: January 23, 2017.

Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC

Assignee of Mortgagee

SHAPIRO & ZIELKE, LLP

Lawrence P. Zielke – 152559

Diane F. Mach – 273788

Melissa L. B. Porter – 0337778

Randolph W. Dawdy – 2160X

Gary J. Evers – 0134764

Tracy J. Halliday – 034610X

12550 West Frontage Road,

Suite 200

Burnsville, MN 55337

(952) 831-4060

Attorney for Assignee of Mortgagee

Published in the

ECM Post Review

January 25, 2017

