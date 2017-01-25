Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF CHISAGO
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.:13-PR-17-7
In Re: Estate of Richard K. Wesen,
Decedent.
Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated December 30, 2014. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Karen B. Wesen, whose address is 11055 256th Street, Chisago City, MN 55013, to serve as the personal representative of the decedents estate.
Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.
Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: January 18, 2017
Barbara Peterson
Registrar
Kathleen Karnowski
Court Administrator
JAMES A. REICHERT, LLC
James A. Reichert, #90281
400 South Fourth Street
Suite 1025
Minneapolis, MN 55415
Telephone: 612-677-8332
Facsimile: 612-677-8353
e-mail: [email protected]
Published in the
ECM Post Review
January 25, February 1, 2017
645555