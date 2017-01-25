Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF CHISAGO

DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.:13-PR-17-7

In Re: Estate of Richard K. Wesen,

Decedent.

Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated December 30, 2014. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Karen B. Wesen, whose address is 11055 256th Street, Chisago City, MN 55013, to serve as the personal representative of the decedents estate.

Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.

Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: January 18, 2017

Barbara Peterson

Registrar

Kathleen Karnowski

Court Administrator

JAMES A. REICHERT, LLC

James A. Reichert, #90281

400 South Fourth Street

Suite 1025

Minneapolis, MN 55415

Telephone: 612-677-8332

Facsimile: 612-677-8353

e-mail: [email protected]

Published in the

ECM Post Review

January 25, February 1, 2017

645555