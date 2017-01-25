School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #139

MINUTES OF REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

DECEMBER 22, 2016

The Regular School Board Meeting was called to order by Chair Folkema at 5:30 p.m. in Room 201 at the Rush City High School.

Roll Call

Board Members present: Stefanie Folkema, Scott Tryon, Matt Meissner, Scott Anderson. Board Members absent: Teri Umbreit and Matt Perrault. Others in attendance: Teresa Dupre, Superintendent; Laureen Frost, Business Manager; Brent Stavig, High School Principal; Jason Mielke, Elementary Principal; and Greg Crowe from Ehlers.

Approval of Regular School Board Meeting Agenda

Motion # 12116 by Tryon, seconded by Anderson approving the Regular School Board Meeting agenda as presented. Motion carried unanimously.

Approval of Consent Agenda Items

Motion #12216 by Tryon, seconded by Anderson approving the following Consent Agenda Items:

Minutes of the Regular Board Meeting of November 17, 2016.

Bills, obligations, and invoices totaling $720,836.85 for Rush City and $501,131.06 for SCRED

Approve Personnel

Rush City ISD #139

Approve FMLA for Deborah Meissner, School Nurse, effective January 3 – January 30, 2017

Approve FMLA for Deborah Carlson, Elementary Paraprofessional , effective January 1 June 2, 2017

Resignation of Brittany Saumer, Tiger Care Coordinator, effective December 21, 2016

Hire of Samuel Hines, Elementary School Counselor, effective January 3, 2017

Adopt Seniority List

SCRED

Approve FMLA for Jessica Dale, effective January 16 – April 9, 2017

Approve Intermittent FMLA for Rebecca Aadalen, effective November 7 – December 7, 2016

Employ Mitchell Demers, School Social Worker, effective December 2, 2016

Resignation of Emily Griffith, Support Staff, effective December 28, 2016

Adopt Seniority List

Adopt Seniority List ABE

Motion carried unanimously.

Additional motion #12316 by Tryon, seconded by Anderson to authorize the administration to seek bus bids if approved in the budget process. Motion carried unanimously.

Consideration of Item(s) Removed From Consent Agenda

None

Recognition/Policy Review

The School Board recognized the students that were recently inducted into the MN Honor Society.

Financial Information

1. Investments: Business Manger Frost reported that the district has $2,338,139 invested as of November 30, 2016.

2. Revenue/Expenditure Update: Frost reviewed the 2016-17 revenue and expenditure report, noting that revenues are running approximately $651,000 behind expenditures to date, but that fund balances are sufficient to maintain cash flow. Frost also reported that the current balance in the Debt Redemption Fund is high just prior to large payouts for debt redemption.

Communications

Superintendent Dupre will begin sending school district updates to all Rush City School Community members in February 2017. The communication will be targeted at school district residents that no longer have children currently enrolled in our schools in order to develop awareness and relationships with them. Dupre also shared the leadership role our Leos Club Members contributed as part of the very successful Santa Days.

Reports

Positive Points – An abbreviated form of positive points was shared.

Mr. Stavig highlighted all of the musical performances our students had recently performed at including Santa Days and nursing homes.

Mr. Mielke highlighted the mentor program that is benefitting over 30 elementary students and a wonderful experience for the High School mentors.

Old Business

None

New Business

Truth in Taxation/Levy Adoption

Business Manager Frost provided information regarding the property tax levy process, the districts current budget, background information on school district property taxes, and information regarding the proposed tax levy for 2017. Frost noted that 83% of the general fund revenue comes from state aid, 9% from local property taxes, and 8% comes from federal and other miscellaneous sources. In Debt Redemption approximately 94% comes from local property taxes approved by voters and the remainder comes from the state.

No public present for comments or questions. Upon the recommendation of the Board Chair, Motion #12416 by Tryon, seconded by Anderson certifying the levy payable for 2017 for property taxes at $2,033,951.25. Motion carried unanimously. Note: This is a decrease of $64,211 or 3.06%.

Facilities Bonds: Motion #12516 by Tryon, seconded by Anderson to pass Resolution stating intention to issue general obligation bonds in the amount of $1,105,000.00 to finance projects included in the Districts approved ten-year facility plan.

Resource Wellness Program Renewal

Business Manger Frost provided information from Resource Training and Solutions to participate in a new wellness program called 2017 FitLiving. The District has participated in this program for the past three years. Motion #12616 by Tryon, seconded by Anderson to authorize Business Manager to proceed with a letter of agreement or other type of contract with Resource Training to participate in the FitLiving Program. Motion carried unanimously.

Payroll / Personnel Procedure # 7

Motion #12716 by Tryon, seconded by Anderson to approve the use of Payroll/ Personnel Procedure #7 with a start date of February 1, 2017. Superintendent Dupre will share the procedure with the RCEA leadership and will share a copy of the letter that staff will receive if the procedure is implemented.

Calendar

Superintendent Contract Meeting

District Office Conference Room

1/09/17 5:15 pm

Budget Workshop Meeting

District Office Conference Room

1/11/17 5:30 pm

Regular Board Meeting

High School Room 201

1/19/17 5:30 pm

Adjournment

Motion #12816 by Tryon seconded by Anderson adjourning the Regular School Board meeting at 6:55 p.m. Motion carried unanimously.

