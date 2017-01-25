Student safety discussed at RCSB meeting

by Amy Doeun

Contributing writer

C.E. Jacobson Elementary Principal Jason Mielke and Rush City High School Principal Brent Stavig addressed a topic at the Jan. 19 Rush City School Board meeting that’s been on many minds following the suicide of a Rush City High School student about two weeks ago: safety of students in the district.

It was noted at the meeting that the district is making strides to “foster a positive and safe environment.” Paraprofessionals have had a one-hour training and bus drivers had a training on Jan. 23. Sam Hines, the new school counselor, said he has been very proactive in meeting the “social and emotional needs of pre-K through sixth grade; it is a really good relationship opportunity.”

Stavig said that it has been a very emotional time at the high school.

“It is about the worst thing that could happen at a school,” he said, referring to the death of the student.

He added that using Hazelden’s lifelines and “post-vention” program for responding to suicide or another traumatic death, the school’s newly formed crisis team provided a well-organized, strategic response to the passing of the student. Two teachers went to every class the student had been in and worked with the classmates, he said.

The teachers were also available after class for students to come to on an individual basis.

“The burdens that they had on their shoulders (were immense),” Superintendent Teresa Dupre said. “They were there all day working with kids and supporting them.”

Stavig agreed with Dupre’s assertion.

“We will continue with trauma-sensitive-schools training from TSA,” or Treatment and Services Adaptation Center, he said. “This is definitely something I think we need to continue so that we don’t have situations like we just did. … The passing of (the student) brought most of the community together and helped identify some animosity toward the school that exists in our community. Both will help strengthen community relationships. Are we meeting the needs of the every area of the community?”