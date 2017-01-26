Childbirth classes prepare new parents

by Amy Doeun

Contributing writer

For those embarking on the journey of becoming new parents, the change can be very daunting. This experience alters lives. Often the parenting advice seems to conflict, and knowing where to turn can be difficult.

To help new parents along the way, Fairview Hospital in Wyoming is giving soon-to-be parents an opportunity to learn the ropes (or at least some of them) before their babies are born.

Jen Lindberg and Roz Decoss are childbirth educators. They run a series of seven classes. On Jan. 12, they started a new series.

“The first of our series of seven childbirth preparation (classes) deals with signs of labor, relaxation, physical and emotional changes, things to anticipate versus things that are not normal,” Lindberg said. “The first half of the two-hour class is informational and the last portion the expectant mothers get to practice their breathing and relaxation skills. Their partners are in tune with that also. We continue relaxation and breathing through week 4.”

The second, third and fourth classes deal with labor and pain relief options, delivery, postpartum and what to anticipate when the baby is born, including medications and tests when the baby is 24 hours old, and how to give a bath. Lindberg said that oftentimes this is a “good way to catch questions.” Things will come up that are specific to parents in the class, and they can freely ask their questions.

Week five deals with newborn care, week six is a breast-feeding class, and a car seat class is held the final week.

“We also offer a tour,” Lindberg said. “It is good for the parents to get a feel for what it looks like and get questions answered.”

Lindberg and Decoss both have classes they specialize in, so parents will be able to meet both of them as they go through the series.

They offer six series throughout the year. The classes are held on Wednesday nights. They also offer six Saturday classes that are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and cover the same material as weeks one through four. Class size ranges from five couples to 11. The cost is $80 for the series, but the breast-feeding class and car seat classes are open to anyone who wants to attend.

Lindberg is also a labor and delivery nurse.

“(Childbirth education) is kind of one of my little passions,” she said. “Being able to do it in a bigger class is fun. If they deliver early, sometimes they come back and show the newborn.” She added that she enjoys seeing the families she has worked with in class come in to deliver.

Parents’ knowledge before the class “depends on the parents – if they have had babies before, what their families are like and their birth experiences,” Lindberg noted. “They all pull from their experiences. It’s a grand spectrum; they all have their own wishes and desires, and we try to give them that here at Lakes so they can have the happy, healthy delivery we all desire.”

For a complete class schedule, go to Fairview.org/classes.