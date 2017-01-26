Man caught with drugs after rollover accident

A Pine City man is facing felony drug charges after a state trooper found contraband in his vehicle after the man crashed it into a ditch on I-35 in Chisago County Jan. 14.

Fred Dale Button, 44, has been charged with two counts of fifth-degree drug possession, both felonies, in relation to the incident.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 10:43 p.m. Jan. 14, a Minnesota state trooper was dispatched to a rollover crash on I-35, in the area of mile post 158. The trooper saw the male driver, later identified by a driver’s license as Button. There were no other occupants in the vehicle. Button said he had fallen asleep and driven into the ditch. The trooper contacted dispatch for a tow truck to get the vehicle out of the ditch.

The trooper confirmed Button had a valid driver’s license. However, the trooper learned Button had an active warrant out of Wright County for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Button could not locate his proof of insurance. He was placed under arrest and put in the back of the squad car.

The trooper then conducted an inventory search of the vehicle. He located a large personal bag on the passenger seat, and he found a variety of items, including foreign currency. The trooper then spotted two baggies of suspected marijuana. One was labeled for commercial sale in the state of Washington as “Billys Bud, Great White Shark.” The other bag was not labeled. The trooper then found a lighter and four small plastic baggies. He proceeded to locate a wad of tinfoil that contained a brown-pink sticky powder. The second baggie had a similar looking powder. The third baggie had a piece of paper folded up with “MDMA .07 APX” written on it with a white powder folded inside. There was also a piece of paper folded up with a “4” written on it. The fourth baggie had seven pills later identified as five seroquel and two acetaminophen/hydrocodone, identified as a scheduled II controlled substance.

The trooper also located two other large pill bottles containing nonscheduled drugs, and he uncovered a glass pipe.

The trooper read Button his Miranda rights and transported him to the Chisago County jail. Button agreed to speak with the trooper; he admitted that everything in the truck belongs to him, but he hadn’t properly registered the vehicle yet.

On Jan. 16, the trooper retrieved the items from Button’s vehicle for testing. He weighed the powder, and it was 0.6 grams; it tested positive for MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, which is a scheduled I controlled substance.