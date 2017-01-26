‘The dignity they walked in the door with’

Ilene Olson Holmberg presents Ronda Taber of Ecumen with one of the dignity quilts. Photos by Derrick Knutson

Each quilt the Piecemakers Quilt Guild donated to Ecumen North Branch Jan. 18 featured an intricate design, expert craftsmanship and two symbols that bring many people comfort: a dove and a cross.

Known as “dignity quilts,” these coverings are meant to shroud residents’ bodies as they leave the senior living facility after they die.

Guild member Ilene Olson Holmberg explained that she had some conversations with Ronda Taber, nursing life enrichment manager with Ecumen, and she found out Ecumen would like to have some dignity quilts. Subsequently, she and the other guild members got to work.

Member Karen Guthmueller said if all the hours members put into making the quilts were tallied, it probably took hundreds of hours to create the three quilts.

“We just jump in and help, if somebody needs help,” member Jana Connor said.

Guthmueller agreed with Connor’s assertion and noted the guild has made bibs for nursing homes, hats for cancer patients, and this year they’re making camisoles for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. This quilt was started by guild member Brenda Houston, who died within the past year. Ethel Dickson, Ilene Olson Holmberg and Bev Anderson finished it.

“We’re a real service-oriented group of people,” Guthmueller said.

Olson Holmberg said the Guild applied for and received a Thrivent Action Team grant, which paid for the cost of the fabric. She and other guild members then did the work of making the quilts, pro bono.

“It’s probably close to $150 for fabric for each quilt, and then the members did all the sewing, quilting and binding,” she said. “The Thrivent grants are available for service projects and fundraisers to anybody who has a Thrivent financial investment.” Some of the Piecemakers Quilt Guild members pose with a quilt.

Photo by Derrick Knutson

Taber said Ecumen is humbled to have received the quilts from the guild, and she thanked the guild members for their hard work and generosity.

“When (the residents) pass, we cover them with the quilt, and that quilt stays on them all the way out to the hearse,” Taber said. “We sing ‘Amazing Grace’ along the way. That happens to everyone who leaves here, if that’s what the resident and their family wants. Then we take the quilt back and we put it on their bed until the family comes in and takes the things from their room. We want them to be honored. They’re family. They become family here. When they come in the door here, we want them to leave with the same dignity that they walked in the door with.”