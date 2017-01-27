‘Mindfulness’ helps reduce stress, has medical benefits

by Amy Doeun

Contributing writer

Sue Flannigan had worked as a clinical nurse at Fairview Lakes Medical Center in Wyoming for 25 years. In 2014, she retired from clinical practice. Since then she has been “semi-retired.” This has allowed her the time to pursue other interests and to teach what she feels is a very important life skill: mindfulness.

“I have been a longtime meditator and found benefits in my own life and I like sharing that,” she said. “I started meditating at 21, and I dropped it for many years but always wanted to get back. When the MBSR (Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction) program was offered from the University of Minnesota, I took it. …These practices have been brought into mainstream medicine over the last 30 years by Jon Kabat-Zinn, who developed the Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction Program.”

Flannigan went on to describe the mindfulness program.

“It is more secular in nature,” she said. “Sometimes people think of it as a spiritual practice because the eastern religions have a long history (of meditation).There is also a contemplative history in Christianity, but this more secular. We don’t require any spiritual belief systems. Meditation is one of the main practices, but there is also body scan, yoga and walking meditation.”

On Jan. 15, Flannigan offered an information session about the upcoming eight-week course she is teaching in mindfulness.

“It (mindfulness) has positive effects on all areas of emotional and physical health, especially anxiety and depression and eating disorders,” she said. “Mindful eating has become a branch of its own. It is also useful in childbirth and health promotion as well as dealing with chronic illnesses and pain and weight management.”

The culprit of a lot of people’s modern medical woes is stress.

“When we are overwhelmed and dealing with stress, the stress response kicks in,” Flannigan said. “It narrows our perspective and causes an increase in reactive chemicals in the body. These speed things up and help us react, but if they are constantly being released, it leads to wear and tear on the mind and body.”

She noted sometimes stress is actually needed, but not in the amount that many people experience nowadays.

“Today the stress response is occasionally useful when we are in imminent danger, but not useful when we are already overwhelmed and stuck in traffic or dealing with demands of others and deadlines for work,” she said. “The constant stimulation of the stress response leads to exhaustion, anxiety, depression, aggression, illness, fatigue, poor healing, addictive behaviors and worsening of pain.”

She said research shows and is confirmed by functional magnetic resonance imaging that just eight weeks of a regular mindfulness practice can make a marked difference.

“The fMRI research on the brain shows that there is increased activity in memory center, increased left prefrontal lobe activity that gives calmness, clarity, focus and decreased activity in the worry center (amygdala),” Flannigan said.

Studies also show improved ability to fight off infection and decreases in the stress hormones that cause weight gain. Many participants also report improved sleep.

Flannigan and her colleague, Dr. Mary Jo Meadows, who is also in the area, have been working to provide mindfulness resources locally.

“We have sitting groups in the community,” Flannigan said. “Two of them are in Wyoming now. One is at the library and one is at the hospital. People who go through my class or her class, they are able to get support. They usually do a book discussion as well. There are a lot of mindfulness activities there as well. The classes are minimal cost. The big cost is doing the practice. We recommend 45 minutes of meditation a day. By the end of eight weeks they are already seeing the benefit – changes in the brain, executive function, calmness, greater focus, clarity and more contentment.”

Classes started Jan. 22 at Fairview Lakes and go through March 19. They are held Sundays from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

There is also an all-day retreat three-fourths of the way of the class, which is actually a day of silence, on Feb. 18. The charge for the class is a donation; there is a charge for the materials.

“I ask that they just give what they can,” Flannigan said. “If it was free, there would be less commitment. But I do tell them that the standard fee for similar classes is $450.”

To register, send an email with your contact information to [email protected]