RC School District hears good news from finance organization

by Amy Doeun

Contributing writer

Gary Olson from Ehlers Financial attended the Rush City School Board Meeting Jan. 19. Olson came bringing good news.

The state had recently authorized the Rush City School Board to sell, “general obligations facilities maintenance bonds,” he noted. Olson reported to the board that Ehlers took bids that day.

“We got great bids; we got three,” he said. “We were able to decrease the size of the bond you will have.”

This was due to getting a lower than expected interest rate. In addition to a lower bond, Olson explained: “You (the district) will get about $38,000 more to spend. We can’t give you more than what the state authorized you to sell. But you will get a little less cost and a little more money to spend, so I think that is doubly good.”

The high bid came in at 2.13 percent with the low bid at 2.046 percent.

The $1.1 million bond has a closing date of Feb. 9. Olson described the payment schedule .

“It’s $56,000 for the first year; you didn’t levy for that, so it will still come out of the building maintenance fund,” he said. “Then the payment will be $135,000 a year. We wanted to do this project now (the roof of C.E. Jacobsen Elementary); we didn’t want to do it piecemeal, but we didn’t want to deplete your whole building maintenance fund. We wanted to leave some (for upcoming projects).”

The school has a credit rating of AA+ based on the state credit with an underlying rating A+. Olson explained that this rating is based on area demographics including income of the area and the largest employers in the area.

“To get above an A+ is very hard in greater Minnesota,” he said. “Normally the areas that are more urban that have a larger tax base would have a (better rating). But it is a very solid rating — the higher the rating the lower the interest rating on the bonds. We are very happy; I think everything turned out very well.”