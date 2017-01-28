Using ABCs to express thoughts about Warner

To the editor

I was immediately impressed when I had the honor to meet Laurie Warner at the Harvest Fest in North Branch. As a retired schoolteacher from Taylors Falls, I will use the alphabet to express my thoughts about Laurie.

A- All about family.

B- Believes we can do better.

C- Can work across the aisle to get things done for the people of Chisago Co.

D- Dedicated to her constituents.

E- Eager to serve our area.

F- Focus on the needs of 32B.

G- Gained many volunteer experiences.

H- HONEST!

I- Improve our local roads and bridges.

J- Joins with others to get the job done.

K- Keen on finding new ways to save taxpayers’ dollars.

L- Leader.

M- Make our public schools better than ever.

N- Never gives up.

0- Outstanding and organized.

P- Put partisan politics aside for all of us.

Q- Quality of life—a value she will protect.

R- Reaches out to all people.

S- Supports veterans, seniors, and schools.

T- Tax cuts for the middle class.

U- Understands compromise.

V- Your voice in St. Paul.

W- Working for progress.

X- Excellent woman.

Y- Youthful energy level.

Z- Zestful.

We were all taught our A, B, and Cs in school. The value of a good education lasts a lifetime.

We need Laurie as our advocate in St. Paul. Join me in support of Laurie Warner Feb. 14.

Neva Noyd

Taylors Falls