Winter dormancy — what’s really happening?

by Donna Tatting

Chisago county Master Gardener

In late fall we talk a lot about plants going into their winter dormancy. Once upon a time, I thought that meant that the plant literally went into deep sleep where all of its functions shut down and with the kiss of spring’s warm temperatures, they magically woke up. Well, it’s not quite that fairy tale. Plants actually become quiescent. The word quiescent is an adjective that means being at rest, quiet, still, inactive or motionless.

Bonnie Blodgett writes a column in the Sunday edition of the St. Paul Pioneer Press and in her Jan. 15, 2017, article, she talks about how we think about soil and what we choose to plant in it. The column also includes an excerpt from a website called Friend of the Mississippi River that neatly explains what happens when plants go dormant. The following is from that article:

“What’s going on inside woody plants, trees and shrubs as winter approaches? Dormancy (is) more than a simple or seasonal pause. (Rather, it’s) a series of physical and physiological changes.This process starts gradually, beginning in late summer and speeding up during autumn. Plants send energy downward to the roots, and the fluid in their cells becomes super-cooled or saturated with solutes, similar to antifreeze. Scales form over buds to protect them from desiccating or drying out, and from freezing temperatures. Interestingly, woody plants’ roots do not enter full dormancy, but become quiescent (as) adverse environmental conditions trigger a sort of resting state, which can then be broken once conditions improve. This makes sense, since roots are respiring organs. (They) need to breathe.”

In the “Growing Perennials” classes that I’ve taught, one reoccurring piece of advice I include is that you not fertilize your trees, shrubs or perennials after the end of July. The reason for this is that they are actually beginning that slow walk into winter dormancy and you don’t want to encourage any new growth that would use energy preserves needed in the plant to get a good start in spring.

Cold hardy plants begin their winter rest with something called endo-dormancy which allows them to acclimate to cold weather and we call this cold hardiness. When temperatures reach above 40 degrees consistently, the plants enter eco-dormancy and they begin the slow process of “waking up.” You’ll see this when leaf buds begin to swell and show color.

