Mad at the GOP

to the editor

The State Legislative Session is in full swing. I watch our lawmakers pretty closely and find myself so incredibly frustrated that I needed to write this letter. Why am I frustrated? Because bills are being introduced and important decisions are being made for our community and my State House District 32 B has no seated representative.

I frequently write our State House and Senate representatives to express my views on legislation that will affect myself, my family, my friends and neighbors. Right now, we have no representative in the House for me to write to, not until we have a special election in February. By that time much of this session’s work will be done. In addition, it’s ridiculous to think this newly elected person will jump immediately into committee seats and have an active voice for the short time remaining on the session.

Why did this happen? On Sept. 8, 2016, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled that the GOP candidate didn’t actually live in the 32B district that he claimed to live in. Apparently Bob Barrett was maintaining

a house as a sham within the district.

His family meanwhile was living in another house outside the district. The papers reported that he was renting this sham house from another member of the local GOP. Basically, the local GOP decided to run an ineligible candidate because their ideological platform was more important than following the law or actually representing the citizens of 32B. So now we sit without a voice at the Capitol on taxes, bonding, improvement projects — and yes the piece of legislation I was mad about that needlessly interferes in people’s private lives.

I’m mad. I hope you’re mad too. And I hope we don’t reward the local GOP at the ballot during our upcoming special election. Breaking the law wasn’t enough to deter the local GOP last time. Maybe losing the seat will make them think more carefully in choosing future candidates.

Rachel Coyne (Carlson)

Lindstrom